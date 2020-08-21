EARLY HISTORY
George Kunze bought the Stanwood Boom Co., which included driving rights on the river, part of the original charter.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
H.S. Hafstad store advertised the new shipment of economy stoves. They also handled farm machinery, hardware, dairy supplies, camping equipment, fishing tackle and Maytag Electric Washing Machines.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
All stores in both towns closed one afternoon so merchants could go to the North Pacific Fair.
The city dock was bought from W.C. Brokaw Co. by Skagit River Navigation and Trading Co.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
“Like a battleship, Main Street has been painted from stem to stern,” said an eloquent news editor. Many businesses redecorated inside and out.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Camano Lutheran Church underwent a complete interior decoration.
Ranny Hunnington, SHS grad, was selected to play on the All-State team of high school graduates that played teams from the largest cities in Washington.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The Twin City News officially became the Stanwood NEWS.
An all-time record of 93 degrees was recorded in Stanwood, and the forest department described the situation as “sitting on a powder keg.”
Klett’s Cedarhome Market blacktopped its parking lot.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
The Ganddal Girls Choir of Norway was hosted by Sons of Norway women in Stanwood.
The parish hall of Camano Lutheran Church used to be the old Livingston Schoolhouse, and the Old Settlers Association of Camano met there.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The Stanwood Camano Junior Athletic Association formed to organize sports activities for kids 8-16 years old.
Doug Fox of Camano opened a travel agency office 35 years ago in Seattle, and it grew to 18 branches in the Northwest.
Camano Community Club added more programs for seniors: daily phone contact, assistance and emergency transportation for medical appointments.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Proponents of incorporation on Camano suggested a $2 million budget for the proposed new city.
Bud Olson retired from a long-time banking career in Stanwood.
The Stanwood Camano Ministerial Association presented money to the PTA Book Fund to purchase Bibles for local elementary school libraries.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Stanwood called a meeting to discuss the proposed gas line along Interstate 5.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
The new bridge from Stanwood to Camano opened, and Island County dignitaries recommended it be named “Camano Gateway,” said Commissioner John Dean. Speakers included Dean, Sen. Mary Margaret Haugen (who cut the ribbon), Mayor Dianne White and representatives of WSDOT. The former bridge, named Mark Clark Bridge 60 years ago, served as the only entry and exit for today’s 20,000 people living on Camano.
Former Stanwood music instructor Ron Friesen became new artistic director of the Everett Symphony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.