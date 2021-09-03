Aug. 20, 1898
The Stanwood Press announced: “Do not not miss the Stereopticon Entertainment at the Masonic Hall, … Pictures sharp and clear, 10-20 feet in diameter. Condensed Hydro Oxygen Gas Calcium light, one of the most intense lights known to science.” The film, A Trip Around the World, showed scenery of America, England, Russia, Switzerland, Prussia, Rome, France, Venice, Egypt, Scotland and Jerusalem.
Aug. 25, 1911
Cedarhome Lumber Co.’s mill burned, destroying the mill saw, planer and lumber, a loss of $250,000. Only the shingle mill and lumber in the yards were saved.
Aug. 30, 1921
W. Vincent Blockley was born in Canada and came to Stanwood after working with NASA research. He held the record for human heat tolerance in a heat chamber and invented several heart monitors.
August 27, 1931
A jury was appointed to decide 11 criminal actions. The chief case to be tried was against Al Boyd for robbery of the Silvana State Bank in July. George Walsh and Leo Lynch had already pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 5-10 years in Walla Walla State Penitentiary.
Aug. 28, 1941
A 16-foot shark weighing a ton was caught in a salmon fisher’s net off Kayak Point. A few years earlier, “a mud shark followed the humpback salmon up the Sound, but this is an altogether different variety.”
Aug. 30, 1951
Hundreds gathered for coffee and doughnuts at the Summerfest-Pound Social at Josephine Sunset Home. “Hundreds of pounds of foodstuff of almost every conceivable kind was piled in front of the Home.” They dedicated a new 65-foot flagpole and unveiled a painting for the home by Edna Norby Haavik, “Jesus in Gethsemane.” Meanwhile, a correction was posted in the Twin City News, that dancing starts at 10 p.m., not 9, and goes until 2 a.m. at the South Camano Grange.
Aug. 31, 1961
Beverly Twing of Stanwood was one of four International Farm Youth exchange students from the U.S. featured in Sweden’s popular “Folket i Bild” (People in Pictures) magazine. Twing spent six months on a Swedish farm participating in various phases of rural life doing chores such as baking and haying.
Sept. 1, 1971
Debbie Hafner, age 5, won a blue ribbon for her three baby bunnies at the Stanwood-Community Fair. But when this first-time exhibitor went to get her pets at pick-up time, the cage was empty and the ribbon was gone. The Hafners asked for the bunnies’ return, no questions asked.
Sept. 2, 1981
The old Lincoln High School building on the hill on 276th Street NW changed names many times through the decades. In 1981, the building was dubbed Lincoln Center and was getting a wooden sign to list all the service organizations inside. Community Action Council offered referrals for people in need. VFW worked on projects and held meetings here. Camwood Senior Center offered health clinics and meals. Stanwood-Camano Food Bank offered food and help with utilities. Food bank volunteers raised funds with rummage sales, which turned into the food bank thrift store now in west Stanwood. Now the old high school building is home to Lincoln Hill Retirement Community, formerly Stanwood Senior Center.
Aug. 28, 1991
Island County Commissioner Gordon Koetje offered to sacrifice a month’s pay to help the county’s budget shortfall and urged his colleagues, Dwain Colby and Dick Caldwell, to join him. They declined but said they would if county employees did. The deficit was projected to reach $700,000 by year’s end. “‘Ridiculous,” snapped Colby ‘I can’t see giving the employees those hefty pay raises and then not coming up with the money to pay them.”
Aug. 28, 2001
The Stanwood Camano School Board apologized as they approved layoffs of 40 employees to manage the district’s serious financial condition. Superintendent Dr. Jean Shumate started her new job by planning cuts and freezing spending after discovering the district was $528,387 in the hole. Meanwhile, district Business Manager Cathy Bradshaw requested a leave of absence.
Aug. 30, 2011
After Stanley Matterand’s death, family members wanted to sell land acquired by their ancestors in the 1920s. The diked property on Thomle Road is across the river from Twin City Foods and had flooded many times. It was still recovering from being covered in saltwater in the 2009 flood. The Stillaguamish Tribe was interested in returning the land to salmon habitat, but the Stillaguamish Flood Control District wanted it preserved as farmland. The land is currently owned by Rick Williams, who was farming it back then.
