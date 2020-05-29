EARLY HISTORY
In 1910, Edward Husby, mail carrier, got $67.50 a month, out of which he had to provide feed for three horses for the buggy.
Steiner Fjarlie was born in Norway in 1870, migrated to America, and married Hjordis in Silvana in this year.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
J.H. Campbell was the bookkeeper at the Carnation Milk Products Co. plant in East Stanwood (now North Star Cold Storage).
John Kvande of Stangvik, came to Woodland (fairgrounds vicinity) in 1900 to farm.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
East Stanwood Mercantile Co. and Cedarhome Mercantile Co. consolidated.
Dairyland Cheese Co. at East Stanwood turned out over 500 pounds of cheese every day.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Paul Holman and Gordon Lien of Stanwood, crew members on the S.S. North Star, returned from a historic voyage to the Antarctic as supply ship for Rear Adm. Byrd’s expedition.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Palace Market owners Carl and Inga Bangs celebrated 30 years in business in Stanwood.
Silvana Grange No. 847 won first place in the state grange talent contest.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Gavels made of yew and manufactured on Camano Island found their way to many national dignitaries.
Twin City first-graders planted saplings at the district’s Camano Island tree farm; each had an attached aluminum name-plate to identify its planter.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Camano law enforcement officers could talk by radio to Stanwood officers direct instead of routing calls through Coupeville.
Sears Roebuck Foundation donated $600 to Stanwood FFA for livestock; the chapter had a flock of 12 ewes and two rams.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Dawn Robinson became Stanwood’s first woman firefighter.
John Dean was the new manager of the Stanwood Camano Fair.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Warm Beach Firebells Auxiliary gave $3,500 to the fire department to buy an Amkus rescue tool.
Patrick Moody bought Snow Goose Bookstore.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Camano Chamber of Commerce dedicated its new Visitor Center and Art Park at Terry’s Corner.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
A year of planning and fundraising plus 1,040 volunteers and five days of building equaled the Rotary Adventure Playground on Camano Island.
For the first time, Camano Island and Cama Beach state parks held a Camocean Festival at Cama Beach.
The barn on Birch Meadow Farm on Norman Road was on the Washington State Heritage Barn Register. Built in 1886, the barn and farm were named a Centennial Farm in 2007, and would be shown in a slideshow with 49 other historic barns at FNCC.
