Nov. 8, 1910
A road from Stanwood to Silvana was being built by crews of men and horses.
Nov. 15, 1920
W.F. Groenveld bought all the tide flats (3,100 acres) at Port Susan in 1912 from John F. Janssen with the intention to dike them. But the war caught him in Germany where he had large land interests, and he had to shelve the plans for the dike.
Nov. 11, 1930
A special program was given in the Stanwood Union High School auditorium in observance of the Covered Wagon Centennial and of the Admission and Victory Day. “The program extended our historical vision, deepened and broadened our knowledge of our vast country’s story, enkindled anew our patriotism by learning the thrilling and heroic deeds of the pioneers who gave us our empire state,” the Twin City News reported.
Nov. 21, 1940
The principal at Stanwood Grade School started a mouse derby. Two teams – former teachers vs. current staff – competed until Christmas to see who could catch the most mice in the building. “All the contestant has to do is to trap, grab by the tail, or otherwise secure or make a fast one of a multitude of field mice that have unaccountably taken possession of the building this fall,” he said. The winning team received a chicken dinner.
Nov. 14, 1950
Gordon Larson opened the new Chevron Gateway Service Station at Highway 99/SR 532, formerly Heichel’s Service, then later, Cornerstone (Exit 212).
Nov. 17, 1960
Alf Willard retired as Stanwood’s postmaster after holding the position for 24 years. Willard worked the seven-day-a-week job with his wife, Gunda, including on holidays.
Nov. 22, 1970
The new Stanwood Library was dedicated on Nov. 22, 1970 – 48 years to the day after the town celebrated the opening of Stanwood’s first library. "Stanwood is a reading town and its demand for books vastly outsized its population growth,” Dorothy Cutler, chief of the Library Development Division of Washington State Libraries, told the Stanwood News.
Nov. 19, 1980
The Stanwood City Council received a petition signed by 180 residents urging the city to forbid “go-go” dancers. The petition wanted to outlaw “any type of semi-nude, scantily clad, or topless go-go dancers, waitresses, bartenders, etc.” in Stanwood. The council agreed to research the “family impact” of the petition.
Nov. 21, 1990
A makeshift dam saved the town from misery but Leque Road residents had to be evacuated from one of the worst floods in recent memory. Donations poured in as residents began to clean up, and Stanwood Mayor Bob Larson said the key was volunteers who helped make a sandbag dam. “The city owns them a debt of gratitude,” he said.
Nov. 14, 2000
Stanwood voters overwhelmingly approved a $2.5 million bond to build a new fire hall to replace its dilapidated building built by volunteers in 1960.
Nov. 16, 2010
Colton Harris-Moore, Camano Island’s “barefoot bandit,” was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with five criminal charges.
