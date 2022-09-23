cemetery.jpg
Buy Now

The Florence area cemetery seen here in September 1962.

 SC News file

Sept. 21, 1922

The Stanwood City Council set a public hearing about the 1923 budget, including a $300 salary for the fire chief, $1,050 for street lighting and $200 for hauling garbage. The $4,527 proposed budget would need to be raised from taxpayers. Anyone desiring to speak on the matter at the meeting was asked to register “or forever keep quiet about it,” according to a report in The Stanwood News.

flood marker.jpg
Buy Now

Jean Hansen inspects a new flood marker along Hat Slough in September 1972.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.