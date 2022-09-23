The Stanwood City Council set a public hearing about the 1923 budget, including a $300 salary for the fire chief, $1,050 for street lighting and $200 for hauling garbage. The $4,527 proposed budget would need to be raised from taxpayers. Anyone desiring to speak on the matter at the meeting was asked to register “or forever keep quiet about it,” according to a report in The Stanwood News.
Sept. 22, 1932
Many from Stanwood who flocked to the State Fair reported to The Twin City News being amazed at new applications for electricity, including ventilation systems, steam sterilizers, a flower pot cleaner, water pumps and water-warming devices.
Sept. 24, 1942
Stanwood Mayor Charles Dockendorf urged property owners to battle “the rampant and promiscuous growth of a very obnoxious weed known as morning glory. The council discussed making an ordinance compelling property owners to take action against the weed but eventually ruled “you can't enter a man’s property, impose an expense against it and expect him to pay without his consent,” the mayor said. Instead they urged property owners to show “civic pride” and take action on their own. Two weeks later, with no improvement on some city properties, a fed-up council changed its tune and voted to impose fines.
Sept. 18, 1952
Free movies at Cama Beach attracted crowds. The military-themed films were hosted by the Camano Island American Legion Post to “emphasize Americanism and pride of country as opposed to communism and other subversive activities,” the newspaper reported.
Sept. 20, 1962
Jack Sill was praised for his volunteer efforts in restoring an old cemetery at Florence. The tidy little cemetery nestled in a wooded hillside overlooking Florence and Port Susan has gravestones dating back into the 1800s. Sill spent several years in the neglected cemetery, and the finished product earned accolades from people throughout the Northwest, according to the Stanwood News.
Sept. 20, 1972
Snohomish County installed new street signs in the Stillaguamish River valley that had markings on them to let drivers know the depths of floodwaters. The hope was to avoid the many marooned drivers that usually need to be rescued.
Sept. 22, 1982
As part of its “Western Days” promotion, Thrifty Foods was giving away a horse to the coloring contest participant who most closely guessed the animal's weight. During the contest, kids could get free rides on the horse at the store.
Sept. 23, 1992
A new coffee stand called Espresso Yourself opened near Highway 532 and Interstate 5. In 1992, the price of a 16-ounce mocha was $1.75, a 12-ounce latte was $1.50 and an 8-ounce hot chocolate was $1.
Sept. 24, 2002
Stanwood-Camano School District enrollment climbed to 5,540, including 1,679 at Stanwood High School. The increase is about 2.5% more than a year prior. Elger Bay had the most elementary students with 554.
Sept. 18, 2012
Stanwood City Council approved businesses in town to display sidewalk signs in the shape of a snow goose. The signs, hand-made by Terry Marsh, sold for $35, with $10 going to the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce. The flock was meant to provide a sense of unity throughout town.
