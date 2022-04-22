April 19, 1912
Snohomish and Island county commissioners agreed to split the cost of building a new steel bridge over Davis Slough, connecting Camano Island to Stanwood. It would replace a wood span.
April 20, 1922
The Stanwood Commercial Club reached a deal to buy a “fine, level tract of land near the highway” for $500 to become the town camp for automobile tourists. Volunteers were asked to help clear the land, build a shed and install a stove. “We will want every able-bodied man in town,” auto park committee chairman Charles McKean told the newspaper.
April 21, 1932
A crew of eight from Snohomish County began work to divert the waters of Hatt Slough south of Stanwood back into its original channel. The water changed course during flooding events over the winter, covering “rich, valuable farmland and threatening the economic life of the district,” according to the Twin City News.
April 30, 1942
Local USO clubs presented students and residents with a series of “Jeeptoon” cartoons, which urged patriotism and support for the military. Meanwhile, Stanwood mayor Charles Dockendorf issued a proclamation urging residents to search their homes to donate materials needed by the military and to participate in the Supreme Victory Program.
April 27, 1952
Stanwood participated in a statewide cleanup effort. City officials urged people to “clear out rubbish gathered in attics, closets, cellars and garages,” and “join neighbors in cleaning up local eyesores; turn dirty empty lots into healthful places for children to play.”
April 26, 1962
The Stanwood City Council appointed Del Mitchell as police chief after the previous chief, Ray Krouse, was sidelined due to an extended illness.
April 26, 1972
Stanwood School District Superintendent Darrell Smith announced his resignation after five years in the role. He left to take the superintendent job in Grandview, Washington, where he had worked before moving to Stanwood.
April 28, 1982
Snohomish County raised its garbage rates from $2 per carload to $5.50. Since Camano hauled its garbage to the Stanwood-Bryant landfill, the costs per large Dumpster increased from $96 to $250 per truckload. Island County officials mulled options, including reducing hours of operation at the Camano transfer station and reopening the Camano dumpsite.
April 29, 1992
A contractor finished restoring a landmark 1800s Victorian-style apartment building on 88th Ave NE in Stanwood. “Architecturally it’s got nice lines — it's a very pleasant building. But when you’re dealing with a 100-year-old building that’s been moved, burned and flooded, it’s tough to make it perfect,” contractor Garnet Norchek told the Stanwood Camano News.
April 30, 2002
Voters approved a two-year maintenance and operations levy with 63% of the ballots. Voters had narrowly rejected the same levy in February 2002 by just 40 votes. The levy would raise about $13.5 million
April 24, 2012
Voters approved a maintenance and operations levy for the Stanwood-Camano School District. More than 61% of voters approved the measure, a four-year levy that would collect about $11 million a year.
