Nov. 2, 1922
Stanwood residents held a fundraiser for victims of the Turko-Greek war, according to The Stanwood News. It totaled to $64.
Nov. 2, 1932
Lincoln Hill High School’s third annual carnival was a huge success, raising $362.51. The pep band, Glee Club, and several residents performed music, acted in skits and held comedy acts. There were also booths selling merchandise. “Friday evening, the fine electric clock was given to Andrew Breun of Route 1, and much disappointment was felt by each one patronizing the carnival that the lovely Westinghouse radio was given to A. Sensmeier of the Frye Co. of Everett.”
Nov. 5, 1942
Lincoln High School, Stanwood High School and Stanwood Grade School became registration centers for motorists to get mileage rations. Car and motorcycle owners had to go to the schools with application forms, car registration cards and the serial numbers of all their tires. In return, they would get a ration book for 240 miles of driving each month. Those with more than five tires had to get rid of the excess tires, as five tires was the limit for who could get a ration book.
Nov. 6, 1952
The Twin City PTA held a meeting to discuss bigger projects for the school year. Some of these projects were plans to add more books and records to libraries, purchase pianos and other musical instruments for the schools and add more folding chairs to the buildings. They also considered hosting a book fair.
Nov. 1, 1962
People gathered at the Eagles Hall in Stanwood to get their blood drawn. Those who donated 40 pints of blood over time got to be inducted in the elite Five Gallon Club.
Nov. 1, 1972
Island County Fire District 6 urged Camano Island residents to put their new address numbers on their houses in the event of an emergency.
“If we don’t have your new address soon, it may be very difficult to locate your home in the event of fire or other emergency,” the fire chief told The Stanwood News.
The newly-assigned numbers were used for mail delivery, and the new system became mandatory starting Jan. 1, 1973. Residents applied for new house numbers by filling out a form at the Stanwood Post Office or Camano Island County Road Shop.
Nov. 3, 1982
St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church on Camano Island added a curved altar to its display. It was made by a local woodworker, who carved 26 more works for the church, including its Stations of Cross.
Nov. 4, 1992
A plan for a foot passenger ferry between Camano Island and Whidbey and Everett surfaced again, proposed at a board of commissioners meeting by Mosquito Fleet Enterprises. The owner of the company came before the commissioners seeking a $388,000 state transportation grant. The commissioners were reportedly intrigued by the idea, said The Stanwood Camano News.
Nov. 5, 2002
The first phase of construction began for Cama Beach State Park on Camano Island. The idea for the park began when the heirs to the 434-acre parcel donated the resort to the state. The first phase contained plans for upland roads, parking and utilities as well as restoration to 24 rustic cabins.
Nov. 6, 2012
Several people in Snohomish and Skagit counties reported seeing a meteor — “white, like bright, bright light,” one eyewitness said. Many people called 911 to report a “ball of fire” in the sky, while residents as far as Gig Harbor and Burien also reported the meteor.
