Early History
In 1881, T. Thompson had a milk cart and made deliveries at Utsaladdy. Later, the milk wagon at Utsaladdy was owned by John Larson, pioneer farmer, with Andrew Estergreen as driver.
April 11, 1911
Ida and Ada Ajax were twin sisters born on Camano Island.
April 12, 1921
Harriet Simonson was born to pioneers Maud and Charley Simonson and after graduating from Stanwood High School, joined the WAVES in World War II. The WAVES were created in the Naval Reserve Act (Women’s Reserve), known as Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. At one time 86,000 strong with more than 8,000 women officers, the WAVES organization lasted longer than expected, their influence extending into the 1970s.
April 14, 1931
Warm Beach Community Church hosted the young people setting up a Temperance Society.
April 8, 1941
The union for the local cannery workers agreed to a 2.5-cent per hour raise for women and a 7.5-cent per hour raise for men.
April 10, 1951
The area's young men had "an excess of bottled energy, using Stanwood streets for wild and reckless driving," according to the Twin City News. Mostly from midnight to 3 a.m., there had been an increase in "not only excessive speed but with horns blowing and exhausts wide open." Police and the mayor had enough and warned that "the very next time one of our brave and reckless lotharios tears through the town at break-neck speed ... he is going to find that he has run afoul of the law."
April 11, 1961
Stanwood High senior Billie Faye Miller of Stanwood was crowned queen of the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe.
April 13, 1971
FFA members took baby animals to the Stanwood Elementary School in what had become an annual visit.
April 14, 1981
A new 31,625-square-foot Thrifty Foods store was proposed to be built behind the old store in east downtown Stanwood. The building, though below the 100-year flood level, was billed as being "flood-proof" with barriers 6 inches above the 100-year flood stage.
April 9, 1991
A regional airport here would destroy rural character, said citizens at a hearing about the county and state considering the Stanwood area as a possible home for an airport.
April 10, 2001
Twin City Elementary children tied yellow ribbons on trees along Main Street to show support for American men and women held captive in China after their plane collided with a Chinese plane.
April 12, 2011
Citing continued low sales tax revenues, Community Transit CEO Joyce Eleanor announced that the Snohomish County transit agency would resize its operations and cut service 20%.
