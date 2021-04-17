News files

In this undated photo of team and wagon, T.W. Magelssen is at left holding reins, hauling a wagonload of full milk cans to Stanwood from Camano’s small dairy farms dotting the countryside. Others on the wagon are Peter O. Wold and J.L. Brue. About two dozen cans of milk and cream could be hauled at a time. Each can was tagged with name of dairy farmer to insure the empty cans were returned to its rightful owner.

 SC News file

Early History

In 1881, T. Thompson had a milk cart and made deliveries at Utsaladdy. Later, the milk wagon at Utsaladdy was owned by John Larson, pioneer farmer, with Andrew Estergreen as driver.

April 11, 1911

Ida and Ada Ajax were twin sisters born on Camano Island.

April 12, 1921

Harriet Simonson was born to pioneers Maud and Charley Simonson and after graduating from Stanwood High School, joined the WAVES in World War II. The WAVES were created in the Naval Reserve Act (Women’s Reserve), known as Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. At one time 86,000 strong with more than 8,000 women officers, the WAVES organization lasted longer than expected, their influence extending into the 1970s.

April 14, 1931

Warm Beach Community Church hosted the young people setting up a Temperance Society.

April 8, 1941

The union for the local cannery workers agreed to a 2.5-cent per hour raise for women and a 7.5-cent per hour raise for men.

April 10, 1951

The area's young men had "an excess of bottled energy, using Stanwood streets for wild and reckless driving," according to the Twin City News. Mostly from midnight to 3 a.m., there had been an increase in "not only excessive speed but with horns blowing and exhausts wide open." Police and the mayor had enough and warned that "the very next time one of our brave and reckless lotharios tears through the town at break-neck speed ... he is going to find that he has run afoul of the law."

April 11, 1961

Stanwood High senior Billie Faye Miller of Stanwood was crowned queen of the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe.

April 13, 1971

FFA members took baby animals to the Stanwood Elementary School in what had become an annual visit.

April 14, 1981

A new 31,625-square-foot Thrifty Foods store was proposed to be built behind the old store in east downtown Stanwood. The building, though below the 100-year flood level, was billed as being "flood-proof" with barriers 6 inches above the 100-year flood stage.

April 9, 1991

A regional airport here would destroy rural character, said citizens at a hearing about the county and state considering the Stanwood area as a possible home for an airport.

April 10, 2001

Twin City Elementary children tied yellow ribbons on trees along Main Street to show support for American men and women held captive in China after their plane collided with a Chinese plane.

April 12, 2011

Citing continued low sales tax revenues, Community Transit CEO Joyce Eleanor announced that the Snohomish County transit agency would resize its operations and cut service 20%.

