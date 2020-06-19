EARLY HISTORY
Nicolai and Emillie Thomle came from Drammen, Norway in 1890, and bought the Kathbert homestead on present day Thomle Road. He was a graduate of an agriculture college in Norway.
Anna and Rolf Skrinde were married after she came to America from Norway in 1900 with her parents who settled at Florence.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. was trying to get more farmers here to plant the white-fleshed sugar beet as a crop.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
Almost everyone in town attended graduation at either Union High School, 37 graduates, or Lincoln High School, 12 graduates.
Car caravan trips were taken by the American Legion advertising the July 4 celebration at Madrona Beach, featuring 14 musicians and hoping to revive the old Stillaguamish Band.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Mrs. Agnes Anderson was superintendent at Stanwood General Hospital, replacing Mrs. Herbert Fridlund.
Mr. Ekonred rented the Stanwood Bakery to brothers Ira and LeClair Steven.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Northwest Veterinary Clinic opened in a small house near the middle school that later housed the school administrative offices.
Formation of a fire department at Madrona Beach area was discussed by property owners who met in Andy Dionne’s auto repair shop.
The last two officers of the Utsalady Old Settlers Association disbanded after many years; they sent the treasury amount of $25.68 to Children's Orthopedic Hospital in memory of all pioneers of Camano Island.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Adolph Fiedler passed away after serving as East Stanwood town marshal for 19 years; he was born in 1886 in South Dakota.
East Stanwood post office patrons continued to use the same addresses in spite of the fact the town of East Stanwood no longer existed.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
The oft-proposed Camano-Whidbey ferry services was the subject at a public hearing.
A proposed county measure regulating public assemblies was not to affect operation of the Stanwood Camano Fair.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Bill Bachand was a new county sheriff deputy on Camano.
The post office expanded from eight to 11 rural routes, serving 4,100 mailboxes.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Odd Fellow Park members planted trees on the Camano Ridge Road property.
Seven exchange students left for their homes after the school year here.
A continual downpour of rain put the pea crop in jeopardy.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
New campuses in the school district, new technology and new students drove costs up.
Firefighters confronted District 14 commissioners with their concerns in a special meeting.
Island County planners were asked to “tweak” land-use regulations to decrease some neighborhoods already set aside for intensive development.
Camano Fire and Rescue received a new mobile air truck to refill firefighters’ oxygen tanks.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Michael Elhardt of Stanwood earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
The first Father’s Day celebration was 100 years ago.
Librarian positions were eliminated at the middle schools.
Celebrating its fifth year, Stanwood-Camano Incident Support 99 worked with emergency responders and law enforcement.
