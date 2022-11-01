Center back Caryn Nash (right) battles for the ball during the Lady Sparts' first district match against Ferndale on Oct. 27, 2012. Stanwood defeated the Golden Eagles 4-1 to advance to the semi-finals against Meadowdale.
“MILL TO BE SOLD” read the giant headline in The Stanwood News, relaying news that Wisconsin Timber Co. planned to sell the city’s lumber mill and that new suitors planned to reopen the shuttered plant in January. The move was thought to mean about 100 jobs.
Oct. 27, 1932
Fresh off a shutout victory over Monroe, the Stanwood Pirates football team blanked rival Arlington 6-0, limiting the Eagles to just three first downs all game. “The defense “turned everything that came their way in and threw the Arlington ball carriers for heavy losses,” the newspaper reported.
Oct. 23, 1952
Stanwood City Council passed its budget for 1953, totaling an estimated $21,595. In a cost-saving measure, the town marshal, who used to work from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., would now work from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Oct. 25, 1962
Officials announced plans to build a new road that bypasses Florence. Construction would connect the new Stillaguamish Bridge to Stanwood and eliminate sharp turns that had been the scene of car accidents.
Oct. 25, 1972
Stanwood News editor Cliff Danielson published a rare front-page “Letter to our future” advocating people support the creation of a port district to fund economic development and manage local resources. The measure was on the upcoming ballot. The measure was soundly rejected.
Oct. 27, 1982
ARCO formally abandoned plans to build a high-density development at Kayak Point that would have brought 4,980 homes to the area. The company dropped the plans after a hearing examiner essentially did not approve zoning changes that would have allowed such a development.
Oct. 28, 1992
Area tire stores were offering several Halloween deals. They placed newspaper advertisements offering deals for top-of-the-line tires for $49 each, sets of four rims for $88 and new batteries for $30.
Oct. 29, 2002
A mysterious loud boom and subsequent rumbling noise was reported in the Cedarhome neighborhood, prompting dozens of calls to the Stanwood Police. However, the cause was never found.
Oct. 30, 2012
Spartan girls posted a successful spring. Swimming, volleyball, soccer and cross country all finished the seasons strong and sent teams to state championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.