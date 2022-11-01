Oct. 2012 Soccer
Center back Caryn Nash (right) battles for the ball during the Lady Sparts' first district match against Ferndale on Oct. 27, 2012. Stanwood defeated the Golden Eagles 4-1 to advance to the semi-finals against Meadowdale. 

Oct. 26, 1922

“MILL TO BE SOLD” read the giant headline in The Stanwood News, relaying news that Wisconsin Timber Co. planned to sell the city’s lumber mill and that new suitors planned to reopen the shuttered plant in January. The move was thought to mean about 100 jobs.


