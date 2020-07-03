EARLY HISTORY
Ed and Annie McKean moved to Skagit County from Utsalady to be near the end of his milk route from Stanwood Cooperative Creamery which took 14 hours round trip starting at 4 a.m. They were married in 1897; she was the daughter of pioneer W.B. Moore.
In 1910, farmers here were paid over $7,000 for fruit and $3,000 for vegetables by the cannery.
The Harvey Gulch Bridge was replanked, the north hill cut down, and road straightened, with stumps blown by Andrew Anderson’s place.
Alseth Lumber Company had a sawmill three miles north of Stanwood.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
There were no county roads in Victoria Community (north from Stanwood Bryant Road to 324th Street NE), forcing the Ed Petersons to haul furniture to their new house by team and wagon; they had been living in a shack for a year.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
The famous Sande Brothers baseball team motored to Granite Falls where they tromped that team 12-2, in front of Hollywood filmmakers.
In spite of the Great Depression, Stanwood forged ahead with building the first National Bank and a service station on the site of the old Eagle Pool Room.
The census for Twin Cities was 1,045 inhabitants.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
The new Marine View Highway was travelable over bumpy, large hills a mile from the Lake Goodwin highway route.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Gov. Langlie was invited to the official opening of the new Stillaguamish bridge between the Twin Cities and Camano Island.
Mrs. Zona McConnell of Camano (who lived to be 90 and still drove her own car) gave a music recital in Stanwood City Hall with her students.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
A community birthday calendar was planned, sponsored by the three Boy Scout troops and the Sea Scout ship.
Twin City Ministerial Association helped to get a Christian kindergarten started.
Seattle First National Bank celebrated 90 years of business, with branches in East Stanwood and Silvana.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Dedication ceremonies were held for Warm Beach Free Methodist Church.
Camano residents met with Island Co. officials at South Camano Grange Hall to discuss garbage problems and tax assessments.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Two Laotian families who had to flee their homeland, settled in at Warm Beach under sponsorship of Free Methodist Church.
The second annual summer basketball clinic was held at the high school.
Heidi Schmakeit toured with the American Youth Concert to Europe.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
A special centennial program was held at Camano Lutheran Church.
Easter Karamanos was the “Meals-on-Wheels” delivery lady on Camano.
Pastor Kallis retired from the pulpit of United Methodist Church.
Professor and Dean of WSU College of Veterinary Medicine, Leo Bustad, was speaker at July 4 activities in his hometown of Stanwood.
Island commissioners approved sand shrimp harvest on public tidelands near Mabana.
Five new school buses were delivered.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Susan Stewart of Camano rowed almost around the entire island, about 50 nautical miles, to raise money for the U.S. Women’s rowing team.
The S-C Food Bank sought help for moving, as their present site, Copeland Lumber (Twin City Building Supply), was for sale.
The school board held a study session on disabled students.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Over 500 vehicles lined Stanwood streets on a Sunday for the eighth annual Twin City Idlers Car Show, sponsored by the 100-member car club.
Merrill Gardens held a benefit dance/fest for USO week.
Silvana Firefighters Association set a July 4 date for firefighters to serve breakfast at Willow and Jim’s Country Cafe in Silvana.
