The area celebrated the eighth annual Norwegian Sangerfest — also called “Stanwood Day” — with more than 2,300 people gathering at the train depot to welcome guest speakers via the railway, including Gov. M.E. Hay. All food was free except for ice cream, which cost 10 cents per dish.
Aug. 3, 1922
The passengers of the Calista were rescued after the vessel was struck by another ship. The Calista sunk and the passengers, all from Camano Island, were picked up by another steamer.
Aug. 4, 1932
Stanwood and East Stanwood fire departments gathered at Lake Goodwin for a day of friendly competition. Events included “swimming races, foot races, egg races, sack races, nail-driving contests, tug-o-war, and, last but not least, a sensational baseball game between the two departments,” the Twin City News reported.
Aug. 6, 1942
The East Stanwood Sun newspaper ceased publication for financial reasons. The newspaper operated since 1937 and was “an honorable competitor,” the Twin City News reported.
Aug. 7, 1952
The Sillaguamish Grange Fair committee announced the door prizes for that year’s fair. Prizes included a footstool, a tray, a plate glass mirror, a fruit juicer, two gallons of ice cream and a case of motor oil. Entertainment included an accordion player, a baton twirler and the reciting of an original poem.
Aug. 2, 1962
Stanwood began construction of its sewage lagoons on the south side of the highway in town on the site of a former farm owned by Roy Sandberg. The old farm buildings were burned down, and heavy equipment began digging.
Aug. 2, 1972
The final section of the North Cascades Highway (State Route 20) was set to finally open after nearly 80 years in the making. The road was originally begun in the 1890s with plans to follow a route through Cascade Pass and Stehekin. Communities along the route held celebrations to honor the opening of the new road.
Aug. 4, 1982
Stanwood decided to create a new parking lot north of the buildings in the east downtown area. About 80 parking spots were to be added, much to the joy of business owners in the area who have complained about traffic, according to the newspaper.
Aug. 5, 1992
Former Seattle SuperSonic head coach, 12-time NBA champion and NBA Hall of Famer K.C. Jones was in Stanwood to lead a daylong basketball skills camp for local athletes aged 8-18 at the Stanwood High gym.
July 30, 2002
After 20 years, the Warm Beach Athletic Association Garden Auxiliary, better known as The Lawn Mower Drill Team, marched its final performance in the annual Stanwood Camano Fair Parade. The 16 remaining drill team members, between ages 57-71, retired for greener pastures. The group would perform choreographed routines — borrowed from watching the drill teams during UW Husky football games, members said — along with their custom mowers.
July 31, 2012
Waste Management drivers went on strike, leaving garbage collecting at people’s homes for a week. The strike was settled after a week, and 150 drivers went back to work with a new contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.