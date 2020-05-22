EARLY HISTORY
May 17, 1900, Norwegian settlers marched down Market Street in Stanwood, now 102nd Avenue, in celebration of Norwegian Independence Day.
Henry Clay Ross of Warm Beach contributed much to the early development of this area after he arrived in 1900.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Margaret Pierce, born in Mount Vernon, later married Glen Johnson and had Margaret’s Beauty Shop in Stanwood for over 30 years.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
The Milltown School closed the year with a picnic.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Over 600 people attended the Lincoln High School and grade school exhibit and musical program in the auditorium, now the Stanwood Senior Center Thrift Store.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Property owners on Camano Island attended a meeting at South Camano Grange to discuss the 10-year plan for roads.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Over 50 school directors from across the county were guests of the Twin City School Board.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Rural mail delivery was approved for several streets in town: Union, Rainier, Oliver, State and Lindsey, as well as the east end of Center Street.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Stanwood Jaycees sponsored a Cystic Fibrosis Bike-a-Thon.
Local filmmaker Michael Lienau was caught on Mount St. Helens May 18, 1980, when it erupted and later made a documentary about the event.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Whales were rarely seen in Port Susan, but a couple of grays were sighted almost every day, gliding past the pier at Kayak Point.
Brockway’s World Class Limousine Service was new on Camano.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
School buses ran non-toxic antifreeze.
Stanwood Police Chief David Bales praised the city-county law enforcement pact, operating well after 17 months.
SHS FFA team placed eighth in the state Natural Resource contest.
Burn barrels became illegal.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
State fishing regulations mandate that crab pots be completely covered by water at all tides.
The Lady Washington sailing ship visited Cama Beach State Park for one day.
The Voice of Hope concert raised over $5,000 to help local homeless and low-income families.
Glen Allen, manager of the Marysville Livestock Auction Barn for 43 years, was inducted into the Snohomish County Dairy Shrine.
Jean and Larry Bach of Camano were on a mission’s team in Honduras that presented a village pastor with a motorcycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.