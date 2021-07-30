Early History
Anna Moore was the second white female born on the Stanwood flats in 1878, on what was to become the Dettling farm.
Halvor Anderson of Stanwood was a drummer boy in 1861 for Gen. Sherman in his famous march to the sea during the Civil War. Anderson was born in Norway in 1842. His parents brought him to America a year later, and they eventually found their way to the Pacific Northwest.
July 25, 1911
Cars on the Demonstration Train that stopped in East Stanwood hosted experts from the state college on farming activities.
July 26, 1921
Stanwood High School graduates who wanted to succeed in the business world were encouraged to enroll at Success Business School in Everett. Classes that were once popular included shorthand, stenography, dictaphone, penmanship, etc.
July 23, 1931
Thieves entered the Hartney Style Shop at night and made away with $100 in suits, overcoats, socks and traveling bags. Nickels and dimes were missing from the cash drawer. Two days later, three bandits forced their way into Silvana State Bank as cashier Rudolf Kylling unlocked the door to let out a belated customer just after closing. The three menaced Kylling with revolvers, forcing him first to his knees and then to lie flat on the floor. One bandit sat on Kylling while the others rifled through the vault, taking $2,000. They fled in a car stolen from Everett.
July 24, 1941
The bakery firm of Stevenson and Brown dissolved when the Stanwood baker left. The news account said, “Mr. Stevenson just walked out leaving Miss Brown holding the sack. And Miss Brown says she doesn’t mean the flour sack, either.” He said he left to spend the day with relatives in Everett. “Anyway, that was his story. But it must not have been his intent, because in a day or two he sent word to his partner that he wasn’t coming back and that so far as he was concerned the business was hers.” Ada Brown immediately hired a new baker.
July 26, 1951
Extensive ground work was done at Camano Island State Park to regrade the parking and picnic area. Rain and excess spring water was carried through underground drainage pipes to the bluff above the water to retard the natural wearing away of the bank’s edge during heavy rains. Bids were called to construct two community kitchens, equipped with electric as well as wood stoves. The electric stoves would be operated by meter. Power lines would be run to the park as soon as possible.
July 20, 1961
Work on Highway 1-Y fill halted as portions of the man-made mountain of dirt sank into the underlying muck. A crevasse ran many yards down the center of the west approach to the railroad overpass as the sinking began. Days later, the southern side of the fill had sunk about seven feet. Shifting earth broke the water main, shutting down Twin City Foods. Stanwood Water Co. worked around the clock to patch in a bypass pipe to get TCF back into swing.
In other infrastructure news, River Road residents protested the site chosen by the council for a sewage lagoon, citing it would lower property value, seep and stink. Council members had visited lagoons in Snohomish, Redmond and Marysville and found no such problems.
July 28, 1971
City Council ordered 30 comfortable new vinyl chairs for the council chambers. Mayor Don Moa said, “These are a disgrace to the town and to our visitors, and we should have more suitable arrangements for our guests … Besides, these folding chairs have served their purpose since the 1930s and it’s about time we finished our own remodeling project, and this might encourage more people to attend the meetings!”
July 29, 1981
School construction to meet increasing enrollment was nearing completion on four projects in the district. High school additions included areas for business education, horticulture, mechanical drawing, science and a new home economics area with space for lectures and demonstration stoves and sewing machines. The cafeteria was expanded, and a theater with dressing rooms was added. A project to bring Stanwood Middle School up to code hit a snag with the contractor took the money and ran.
July 24, 1991
Trans Mountain Pipeline Co. applied for the shoreline permits needed to drill in five locations in preparation for a pipeline from the Olympic Peninsula to Anacortes. It was planned to cut across Whidbey and Camano islands to Stanwood, then head north.
July 24, 2001
New Superintendent Jean Shumate met the school district’s $528,400 shortfall with a spending freeze and budget cuts, including cuts in secretarial and custodial staff. Contributing to the negative balance was a drop in enrollment, loss of transportation funds due to low ridership, increased energy costs and an increase in medical premiums.
July 26, 2011
Upon retiring, Scott Price had 35 yards of sand trucked in so he could build a sandcastle on his north end Camano property. His 6-foot tall castle included towers, spiral staircases and a bridge under which Mount Baker could be viewed.
