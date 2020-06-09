EARLY HISTORY
Bertha Joergenson, born in Stanwood in 1890, married another pioneer, Ole Bernard Gedstad.
In 1910, The Independent Telephone Co. constructed a new line to Utsaladdy from Stanwood.
Loren Stubb celebrated his first birthday, grew up to be a mover and shaker in Stanwood and a charter member of the Lions Club.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Floe bought the Brawley farm in 1903, which was mostly stump land but developed under cultivation by the time the couple moved to Everett in 1920.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
Puget Sound Power and Light built a new line from New Utsaladdy through Old Utsaladdy and over the new highway to Madrona Beach.
City fathers at East Stanwood voted to put in a sewer main to connect with the sewer at the railroad.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Twin Cities and Camano Island Advertising Association was new.
R.D. Bodle Co. of Seattle leased the former plant of Camano Blue Point Oyster Co. for pea processing, then trucked them to Seattle after freezing.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Gordon Lund took over the management of the Chevron Service Station in East Stanwood, formerly operated by Clarence Larson (now American Cremation & Casket).
Farmers Union of Victoria Community (east of I-5) showed a Shirley Temple comedy movie in its hall (building still stands with private owner on 288th Street NE).
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
More than 11,000 picnickers crammed the state parks the past week on Camano Island and at Wenberg.
Gunderson Funeral Home (now Gilbertson) had a new exterior built with Roman brick and planters along sidewalks.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
No more dumping garbage free at Camano Island dump; minimum fee was 50 cents.
The length of Stanwood City Council meetings resulted in an ordinance calling for two meetings a month.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The VFW contributed 24 American flags to line 271st Street every Memorial Day.
Subscription rates for the News went to $8 a year, on its 76th anniversary.
Darryl Knutson took second place at state in the high school track meet.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Stanwood FFA and 4-H members came home with top honors from the Puget Sound Junior Livestock Show at Marysville.
New assessments of property value on Camano were set by the county auditor.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Graduating senior Hanni Wenzel was chosen Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year, also Girl Prep Athlete of the Year by Seattle PI, and Athlete of the Year by Skagit Valley Herald.
Thieves trashed the mobile dental clinic serving the region that includes Stanwood.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
There were seven valedictorians in the Class of 2010, Stanwood High School.
The special education ASSIST program held graduation for 13 students.
Cell phone use while driving meant a $124 ticket.
