EARLY HISTORY
G.D. Hines and Thos. O. Stine were teachers at Cedarhome School in 1890.
Mr. and Mrs. John Christensen came to Cedarhome in 1910, where they lived for 40 years and raised 11 children.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
The Bulletin newspaper in East Stanwood celebrated its sixth year of publishing, editor was Fredrick Ornes. Co-publisher was C.J. Gunderson, and Helene Moore was news editor.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
The beginning of the frozen food industry started in Stanwood when Bozeman Canning Co. had 100 acres of peas in Florence; last year, more than 300 acres were planted.
Alfred Hansen, an East Stanwood businessman at one time, became a ham radio operator, making his own units.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Farmers met in the Norman School to discuss forming a drainage district to reclaim between 1,600-1,800 acres of bottom land.
The Stanwood Commercial Club helped promote an athletic spring program in the schools.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Twin City Cardinals didn’t win the state basketball championship, but Cliff Myron was named to the All-State Team.
East Stanwood approved a franchise for 50 years with Stanwood Water Co. to operate in the town limits.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Bob Evans retired from his job of meeting the mail trains for 20 years and delivering mail bags to Stanwood and East Stanwood post offices. At the same time, trains no longer delivered mail bags, which then went by truck.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Torch Honor Society initiated 21 high school students.
The first public kindergarten program in Stanwood had 99 children enrolled.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Sewer approval boosted the ARCO housing project in the Seven Lakes area.
The first annual Stanwood Policeman’s Ball was held at the American Legion Hall.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
A record number of arrests and criminal activity occurred during January.
The German Sausage House on Camano opened for business after a major fire last year.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Stanwood’s Middle School Science Team took first place in the Olympiad regional competition.
NOAH planned to build a no-kill dog shelter northeast of Stanwood.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
February’s enrollment in the Stanwood School District was 196 students fewer than last year, prompting rumors of closing an elementary school, which was not an option.
Route 247 was spared from transit cuts but restricted to Stanwood/I-5 park and ride.
Chantel Clifford of Stanwood was chosen to represent Washington State as Miss Evergreen State Teen at competition in Florida.
