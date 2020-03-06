EARLY HISTORY
The first drugstore in Stanwood was opened by Sarah and Andrew Klaeboe; he was the first licensed pharmacist in the county.
In 1910, John Walen was the depot agent in Silvana, where he and his wife lived in the depot building.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Edwin Clemets of Milltown served his country in World War I.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
A new reservoir was dug on the Anderson estate (Bailey Mansion), with a capacity of 3,500 gallons daily, supplying about 20 families.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
All the poles were removed from Main Street in East Stanwood, and service wires to buildings were connected from the alleys. Only artistic ornamental standards along each side of the street remained.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
The Floyd Templetons bought Western Auto Supply Store, founded by the O.K. Bells, in East Stanwood in the building directly east of today’s Stanwood Camano News building.
It was necessary to use a tractor to get around roads out in the Victoria area after thawing from the long freeze in January.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Pile-driving for the railroad overpass at East Stanwood began.
Stillaguamish Grange celebrated its 25th anniversary with 26 charter members being honored.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Nolen Sill resigned his seat on the town council and Bud Chappel, local druggist, was elected.
Freeborn Flamettes Fire Auxiliary made quilts for fire victims.
Processing of crops was no longer done at Stokely-Van Camp (now North Star Cold Storage) as it became a year-round repacking plant for vegetables.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
A combined Stanwood High School/Middle School faculty basketball team lost to the KRKO All-Stars, 86-77.
A planned sewer service to Seven Lakes drew ire at the commissioners meeting.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood opened its new 19-bed wing.
Earth Club was formed at Stanwood High School.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Ray Reid resigned as Stanwood-Camano School District superintendent.
The Burlington Northern railroad crossing at East Stanwood was reset to eliminate the bumpy ride.
The Red Cross was recruiting Camano residents for training to respond to island emergencies.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
The average assessed value of county residential property decreased 11%, and Stanwood’s was the largest decrease.
PUD customers and employees gave more than $110,000 last year to help people struggling to pay utility bills.
Four school district teams headed to the state Science Olympiad in Seattle.
