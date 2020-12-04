Dec. 3, 1910
A public notice appeared in the newspaper: "A black pig weighing about 50 lbs. has been making his home with me for some time. I hearby give notice that unless the owner takes it away and pays all the costs within 30 days the animal will be used by me to lower the cost of living. Ed Lamar, Stanwood."
Dec. 3, 1920
M.C. Vantyne, the first-ever pastor in Stanwood, returned for a short visit this week at age 83. He helped build the Methodist Church and parsonage during his two-year residence in Stanwood around 1889.
Dec. 2, 1930
Landowners and real estate dealers met at East Stanwood Commercial Club to form an organization to publicize what the Twin City territory had to offer in the way of rich soil for farms and permanent homes.
Dec. 3, 1940
Irvine Library’s interior has been renovated and rearranged. A new reference library has been added, and new floor covering has been laid. The surroundings have been so improved as to make a most comfortable reading room.
Dec. 5, 1950
A public notice was published in the newspaper: The plat book of Pleasant Hill Cemetery, on the hill at the north bridge across the Stillaguamish River at Silvana, is missing. If you have it please send a card or call C.J. Gunderson.
Dec. 6, 1960
The first Sunday of Advent will mark the dedication of the new additions to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Special rites will take be conducted by Pastor Theo Hoiland and 10 guest pastors.
Nov. 24, 1970
The duck hunting trip planned by F. Weaver and Harry Babcock of Seattle came to an abrupt end Monday morning when their car, boat and trailer slipped off the bank into the Stillaguamish River. According to reports, they were unloading the boat, preparing to get it into the water, when the entire rig slid off the wet, muddy bank. The car was ruined and the trailer is badly damaged along with the motor and the loss could reach $3,000.
Dec. 2, 1980
A decades-long effort to develop the area around what is now Kayak Point Park ended. Richfield (ARCO)Quiet, scenic Kayak Point in the 1960s was selected to be the site bought much of the land in the 1950s to build an oil refinery. After those plans met resistance and failed, attempts to develop some of its land holdings into a master-planned residential community in the late 1970s failed to receive county approval due to a lack of good roads and sewers.
Dec. 4, 1990
More rains triggered the Stillaguamish River to flood higher than it crested just the week before. The high school was opened as an emergency shelter. A mudslide on Camano wrecked three homes.
Dec. 5, 2000
The Lights of Christmas at Warm Beach opened for the fifth time, with the previous year’s attendance recorded at 52,000.
Dec. 7, 2010
Regional grocery workers and four major supermarkets reached a tentative agreement to avoid a potential strike, reported Tom Geiger, spokesman for United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 21. An earlier proposal was rejected by the more than 17,000 grocery workers in the region during a Nov. 10 vote. However, management for QFC, the only affected company in Stanwood, was optimistic for approval this time around.
