Pea viners 1966
New pea harvesting equipment for Twin City Foods arrived at the Stanwood depot on two railroad cars in 1966. During pea harvest, the 10 new mobile pea viners joined 22 others, driving from farm to farm and leaving the distinct aroma of peas in and around the town. All 32 viners were kept at the Twin City Foods equipment storage on what was known as the Ott Farm near Florence.

 SC News file photo

EARLY HISTORY: Dagny Unsgaard, born in 1899 in Norway, married Lars Nygaard; they came to Stanwood in 1943.

Louie Stubb, a first-grader at Norman in 1899, grew up to be a merchant in East Stanwood.

Alfred Sund was born in 1909 at Conway and later worked in the family-owned Conway Meat Co.

100 YEARS AGO (1919)

Gregory Boschert was tallyman at the Clough Mill.

James Hall, son of pioneers John Hall and wife, entered eighth grade at Stanwood.

90 YEARS AGO (1929)

Einarson and Myron, farmers on Camano, drained South Bay.

Royal Neighbors of America, Juvenile Department of Camp Rose, was organized at Stanwood’s camp headquarters.

Mr. Tucker and Mrs. Omholt were teachers at Milltown.

Helen Winters taught at Woodland School (near today’s fairgrounds).

80 YEARS AGO (1939)

Puget Power and Light Co. extended lines at Lake Goodwin for three miles around the shore.

Great interest was shown for the Junior Fair at the Stillaguamish Grange.

70 YEARS AGO (1949)

Schools prepared to open Aug. 29, regardless of rumors that it wouldn’t start because of the polio epidemic.

60 YEARS AGO (1959)

The Joergenson family gave a 73-year-old Bible to Irvine Library. Mr. Irvine had given it to Rev. Joergenson in 1886.

Jim Parrish of Twin City FFA Chapter took junior and grand championship at the Skagit County fair.

50 YEARS AGO (1969)

Two new school buses went into service and six new drivers were added.

Dexter Moen bought the Lund Chevron Service (site of former Tru-View Glass) from Gordon Lund, who had operated it for 20 years; both men were Stanwood natives.

40 YEARS AGO (1979)

The former Glad Tidings Chapel, later Chapel of Praise, moved from Stanwood to the top of Land’s Hill on Camano.

Magic sculpture nails were added to services at the Viking Styling Salon in Viking Village (now the laundromat).

30 YEARS AGO (1989)

Registration for college classes was held in the Camano Community Center.

Pea harvest finished, with viners often traveling through town from one field to another.

A Stanwood man died on the railroad tracks north of town.

20 YEARS AGO (1999)

Theresa Nicholas earned three gold and three silvers at Wheelchair Sports W.S.A. competition in New Mexico.

Market Street (102nd Avenue) was widened and repaved between 270th and 271st streets.

Chuck Schufreider was appointed Camano coordinator for the census year 2000.

10 YEARS AGO (2009)

The Stanwood High School Booster Club kicked off the football season with a tailgate party and membership drive.

The remodeling of Second Chance Thrift Shop on Camano was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

County youth had a chance to learn skills by building homes in Stanwood.

A Boy Scout project helped harvest garden produce for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.

Camano Island Democrats sponsored a Labor Day barbecue at Oddfellows Park, with tickets sold by Camano Coffee Roasters, Scandia Coffee House and Seagrass Gallery.

