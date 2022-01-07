Jan. 5, 1912
The Stanwood Tidings newspaper reported 43 “boys under the age of the curfew law” went to city hall to get fruits, nuts and candy. Meanwhile, the Silvana Tidings column of the newspaper wasn’t included in this edition of the newspaper “because Yours Truly (columnist Nels Bruseth) being too busy with work and Xmas trees to get any time for the news.”
Jan. 5, 1922
J.H. Aust, who owned and operated an auto paint shop on Market Street, was ordered to leave town by the town magistrate Harry Crow following a free-for-all fight early Sunday morning. Aust was charged with assault and selling moonshine. Mayor-elect Chares Dockendorf said: “If some of these fellows can’t get along without disturbing the peace they will get booted out of town. Stanwood under my administration will be an orderly, decent place to live. And I intend to make it warm for anyone who tries otherwise.” In an accompanying editorial, the Stanwood News wrote that “the better people of the town will not tolerate a bunch of hoodlums giving Stanwood the reputation of being a lawless, bootlegging hangout.”
Jan. 7, 1932
W.E. Elbe proposed a walnut and filbert farm for Stanwood. The self-described “enthusiast of nut culture” said the area could be ripe to grow the “nuts filled with plump and sweet meat,” according to the Twin City News. About six years after planting, filberts could yield more per acre than oats and hay, Elbe contended. Walnut trees would take 12 years to mature.
Jan. 1, 1942
Because of World War II and a growing population, the demand for canned vegetables was forecast to be high. Producers, like those in Stanwood, were expected to help the country collectively produce 40 million cases of canned peas, 38 million cases of canned tomatoes, 12.5 million cases of canned snap beans and 24 million cases of canned corn.
Jan. 3, 1952
Several house fires in the Madrona Beach area of Camano Island prompted Andy Dionne, the Madrona Fire District chief, to urge people to “be extra cautious with stoves during this cold spell … and to fully extinguish the fire before retiring.” One blaze destroyed a home and killed a man. Another fire severely damaged a home.
Jan. 4, 1962
Snohomish County approved $165,000 to replace two bridges over the Stillaguamish River — one in Norman and the other in Silvana. In addition, the roads leading to each end of the bridges will be straightened, something long sought by neighbors and commuters.
Jan. 5, 1972
The Stanwood News reported that a feature article by The Seattle Times garnered buzz after pontificating on why the city was named after city founder D. O. Pearson’s wife, Clara Stanwood. “Perhaps it represents the first chink in the armor of male chauvinism, antedating Women’s Liberation by more than a century.” The article went on to describe how Stanwood and East Stanwood merged in 1960. “Mayor Donald Moe estimates it may take another decade before all the ancient rivalries die.”
Jan. 6, 1982
The Stanwood Camano News published a feature story on Camano Island resident Kip Arnold, who travels the world to compete in off-road rally races. “Pro Rallying is the soccer of motorsports. Outside the United States, Rallying is the most popular competitive motorsport in the world,” Arnold said, adding that he does it because “your adrenaline is going like a bat out of hell.” The sponsored racer and his navigator, Fred Hodge of Camano, competed using a 1972 Dodge Colt.
Jan. 1, 1992
The Lakewood area evacuated Dec. 23 when a train derailed and crashed. Investigators said Stanwood rail workers reported seeing an overheated wheel bearing as the train passed through town. The crash derailed 10 of the 42 cars and ignited 33,000 gallons of butane. Most evacuees were able to return to their homes by Christmas.
Jan. 1, 2002
Six Stanwood police officers and the Snohomish County sheriff made good on a bet with Stanwood High School students by shaving their heads after the kids raised more than 6,500 pounds of food for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. The students collected 12,000 pounds of donations.
Jan. 3, 2012
The state’s minimum wage increased to $9.04 an hour, up from $8.67 an hour. Since 1998, the state has adjusted the minimum wage according to the change in the federal cost of living index.
