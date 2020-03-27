EARLY HISTORY
In 1910, Bernard Lien and two brothers launched the “Imperial,” and the barge “Thor,” in a steamboat business.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Dan McDonald, who was in Alaska during the Gold Rush, returned to build cement pavements around Stanwood, that remained as a memorial to the part he took in the building of this city.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
The only subscriber to this newspaper in the Canal Zone in Panama was N.R. Kearns, who wanted to acquaint himself with the Stanwood area (and later moved here).
This newspaper conducted a public opinion contest about the liquor problem: prohibition, saloons and moonshiners. Letters were published anonymously, with $10 given for the best letter.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
There was a tri-county meeting of the chambers of commerce from Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties in the Stanwood City Hall.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Officers of the new Eagles Lodge were instituted in Stanwood City Hall.
Twin City High School Triple Trio competed in the music contest in Everett and received an “excellent” rating.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
More than 100 4-H Club members and leaders attended the dairy judging school at Henning’s Sylvan Jersey Farm.
Permission was given to the Cardinal first string basketball squad by the school board, to attend the AA tournament at UW.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Personal defense classes were taught to high school girls.
The newly formed police reserve unit met in the department’s office in the old Stanwood Fire Hall.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Stanwood Police Chief Wade was honored for his many years of service to the community at the annual Policeman’s Ball.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Sewer pipes were installed near the intersection of Pioneer Highway/267th Place.
Laurie Bayes and her father Don Bayes, returned from Tokyo where they attended an international symposium on the care of salmon.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The school district’s M&O levy barely passed with a thin cushion.
A cellular tower planned for a hilltop in East Stanwood-Cedarhome area was tested for its visual impacts.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Spring kicked off the next phase of construction on Highway 532, and progress moving along on the Mark Clark Bridge. Sculptures that will adorn the new bridge were made by Debbie Rhodes of Camano Island.
Without Twin City Foods, Inc. to process peas this year, farmers turned to other crops such as winter wheat or just leaving fields lie fallow.
Troy Faith Ward, chaplain at Josephine for nine years, retired.
A kite surfer at Warm Beach got caught up in his lines and was rescued by a county fire rescue boat.
Lillian Crosson-Frizell celebrated her 102nd birthday at Merrill Gardens (now Brookdale Senior Living) at Stanwood and still loved to dance.
Solar-powered lights were installed at each of the eight new Camano Island bus stops.
Popular educator Robert “Bob” Larson passed away, after serving 11 years as SHS superintendent, followed by eight years as mayor of Stanwood.
