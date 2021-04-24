Early History
In 1901, Mr. and Mrs. C.J. Gunderson were married and became movers and shakers in the East Stanwood community. The Gunderson building still stands on Main Street.
April 18, 1911
County crews started building a macadam road — made from a bed of crushed granite covered by gravel to better shed water — from the Stanwood Lumber Co. plant west to the steel bridge leading to Camano.
April 19, 1921
Theodore Thoresen was one of the Woodland School students, where the school building was located in the vicinity of the fairgrounds south of Stanwood.
April 21, 1931
Irving Street in Stanwood was paved and the Stanwood Commercial club voted to install five street lights — the city’s first. Stanwood Mayor Charles Dockendorf told the Twin City News that installing more street lighting was a top priority.
April 15, 1941
The Lervick Logging Co. crew showed motion pictures of the logging operations to a large gathering in the Sons of Norway Hall.
April 17, 1951
Porter Garrison was proposing to build a golf course in the Cavalero area of Camano Island. The course — which would have been the area’s first — had local fans of golf “all pepped up” for engineers to begin surveying the land, according to the Twin City News.
April 18, 1961
William Terry, after whom Terry’s Corner on Camano Island was named, passed away on Camano. Terry was born at Admiralty Head near Coupeville April 6, 1874. His mother was one of the Mercer girls in Seattle, and D.O. Pearson of Stanwood was his cousin. He held public offices, including state representative, assessor and commissioner.
April 20, 1971
Despite wind and rain, more than 12,000 feet of telephone cable was laid underwater from the Utsalady area on Camano Island to Mariner’s Point on Whidbey Island.
April 21, 1981
Local agriculture districts were planned, with flatlands south of Stanwood in one zone, and the farming zone in the general Cedarhome area of secondary importance. The districts would aid in how to prioritize preserving farmlands.
April 16, 1991
Stanwood School District Superintendent Ray Reid returned from two months of active duty. The Army reservist was called up due to the war in the Middle East. Reid returned to Stanwood just a few days after voters overwhelmingly approved a $9.8 million bond for middle and high school construction projects.
April 17, 2001
A number of local students from Kuitan Horse Rescue were invited to hear Dr. Jane Goodall, a world-renowned primatologist and anthropologist, speak about treatment of animals and how everyone can make a positive contribution to the world.
April 19, 2011
The campaign for preserving the 1906 Camano City Schoolhouse kicked off with a fundraiser April 23. It was once the center of families’ lives during the first half of the last century. The school’s classroom still houses original blackboards, bordered by the alphabet in large lettering above which hang portraits of George Washington and Abe Lincoln.
