EARLY HISTORY
Victor Dahlgren bought 40 acres north of Stanwood, part of the William Hunt homestead in 1902. Born in Sweden in 1866, Victor came to America at age 11. The property is known locally as Dahlgren’s Crossing.
Twin babies were born to C.F. and Mrs. Erickson on Camano, making 15 children for the couple.
Charles Jackson completed leveling of the H&H Railway track to the depot.
High school students wearing an orange “S” showed they were doing passing work in at least three subjects.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Hattie Capron, former teacher of primary grades at Cedarhome, visited here from Ruff in Eastern Washington.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
The Lien Brothers enlarged their packing plant with tons of new machinery.
The H&H Railway was moved to allow paving of the main business streets.
The Stanwood Oyster Co. planted 60 million Japanese oysters in the tideland at Livingston Bay.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
The Bozeman Canning Co. finished its pea processing after 25 days with 100,000 cases by 67 local employees.
“The Glory of our 48 States” was the featured fireworks display of the eighth annual Stanwood Harvest Jubilee.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
It was unlawful to dig clams for commercial purposes from any Camano tidelands unless they were taken from a licensed clam farm.
Nearly 100 people turned out for the second annual Camano Island State Park workday.
The Twin City Sportsmen planned their salmon barbecue at Indian Beach.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
At this writing, it had been 36 days without rain.
A large pod of orca wandered up Saratoga Passage, bringing Camano residents to the shoreline to watch.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Camano deputies got a new patrol car, a 1970 Plymouth Fury III.
Stanwood became the guinea pig for a new caterpillar experiment, to control infestation of this area.
A stoplight that hung at the intersection of Market/Main streets was moved to Mitchell/Giard streets in the east end of town.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The Camano Highway Corridor Study Group received public input on the problems of commercial development along Highway 532.
Dennis Milliken, vocational ag instructor at SHS, was named Washington State Agricultural Teacher of the Year.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
The county Boundary Review Board gave its blessing to annex the Waechter/Sather property (along 72nd) to the city.
Island Yarn opened on Camano near the plaza.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The Stanwood City Council voted to update streets and get rid of “old, lumpy” sidewalks.
Bob Kane, former Stanwood police chief, was in Nigeria, setting up a police station and helping to train officers.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
The new Camano Gateway Bridge concrete sidewall was stamped with the year of completion as the project neared the end.
The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce hosted its sixth annual Golf Classic with 76 entrants at Kayak Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.