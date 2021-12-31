Dec. 29, 1911
The Post Office at Stanwood reported a record amount of mail over the two weeks leading up to Christmas. The post office's two employees "had to work overtime one day just to handle distributing parcels, packages and all sorts of Xmas greetings to friends far and near," according to the Stanwood Tidings newspaper.
Dec. 24, 1931
The State Potato Committee warned local farms and businesses that the price of spuds would increase next year. Officials estimated the price per ton in the coming year could reach $5. “This outlook matter deserves a lot of careful consideration by the potato growers of Snohomish County,” the Twin City News reported.
Dec. 25, 1941
U.S. Navy officials told local residents that they “need good men, but we also need knitters,” according to the Twin City News. The Navy needed volunteers to knit pullover sweaters, caps, scarves and other articles of clothing. Yarn would be provided to volunteers.
Dec. 27, 1951
The Camano Grange and American Legion hosted a Christmas party for island children “that will never be forgotten,” according to the Twin City News. The event featured Christmas caroling, “The Taxing of Bethlehem” Christmas pageant and the arrival of Santa Claus bearing bags of nuts and fruit.
Dec. 28, 1961
A windstorm downed hundreds of trees on Camano Island, near Warm Beach and at Lake Goodwin causing phone and power outages. Winds topped 60 mph in the storm, and dozens of PUD crews worked 18-hour shifts for days to restore power to the about 2,500 customers.
Dec. 29, 1971
The Stanwood-Camano area experienced a rare white Christmas when several inches of snow blanketed the region on Dec. 25 and stuck around for a few days as temperatures stayed below freezing. Kids took to the snowy streets for sledding, and authorities reported several cars sliding off roadways.
Dec. 30, 1981
The Stanwood City Council approved a slate of fee increases, including raising the utility tax to 7%, sewer rates to $7 a month, annual fees on homes increased $2 and businesses had to pay a tax for each employee, ranging from $12.80 per employee for small businesses to $20 per employee for larger companies.
Dec. 25, 1991
Stanwood-Camano veterans from four different local organizations united to pack more than 10 tons of donated potatoes into boxes for the Stanwood-Camano Food Bank. The effort took place in the Twin City Foods parking lot. The potatoes were donated from Hayton Farm, and the boxes were donated from the liquor store.
Dec. 25, 2001
Twin City and Utsalady elementary schools combined to collect 4,000 pounds of food for the Stanwood-Camano Food Bank as part of an effort spearheaded by KOMO-TV and Les Schwab Tires.
Dec. 27, 2011
After four years of high unemployment due to the Great Recession, the Stanwood-Camano area saw its largest increase in monthly employment. “This is the kind of job growth we need to make a good dent in the unemployment rate,” which was at 9% in Snohomish County.
