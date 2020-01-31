EARLY HISTORY
Cassandra Marks operated the Gilbert Music and Gift Shop in Stanwood in early days and also the Seaview Market at Warm Beach.
In 1910, Cristine and John Jacobson of Michigan/Seattle, settled in the Freeborn community.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Orve Ronnei, after serving in the Army in World War I, came to Stanwood where he became a mail carrier for many years.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
A fire broke out on the boat “Maxine,” and the volunteer fire department put it out.
The road from Stanwood to Camano would be made 26 feet wide and straightened, which would enable motorists to reach the top of Land’s Hill without traversing several curves.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Stanwood Eagles Auxiliary members served on a committee for the January Fund appeal for the National Foundation Dimes Drive.
Neva Hall, of the pioneer Hall family, married Keller Erwin, who was employed at the Clough Lumber. Co.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Never in the memory of the oldest pioneers had such severe and unusual weather conditions visited this district, plagued by ongoing blizzards, icy roads and then thawing roads.
Schools had a rough time during the blizzards, finding it difficult to finish first semester examinations.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Because of repeated requests, the farmers’ evening school class resumed at Twin City High vocational agriculture shop.
Local flood problems and measures taken to solve them were discussed at a meeting in the East Stanwood Bank building.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Firefighters from District 14 responded to 84 alarms last year.
A Ford tractor power train worth more than $4,200 was presented to the high school as a training aid in the farm shop class.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Jody DeSimone, 3, of Stanwood won the Tiny Miss America Pageant in Florida.
The school district applied for state money to bring buildings up to code for those with disabilities.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Island County Planning Commission and Aquaculture Review Committee recommended elimination of a Camano Beach site as the sea farming location.
Camano Plaza had new fuel tanks, but the requirement for installation could be a stumbling block to other small retail outlets in Stanwood and along Old Highway 99.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
On a world tour, the relics of Saint Therese made a stop at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Stanwood, where 2,000-3,000 people quietly moved through the sanctuary to view them.
Stanwood to Seattle commuter bus routes were reduced.
Carl Wade, Stanwood police chief for 15 years, passed away.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
School directors approved money to assess estimates for repairs and upkeep at Twin City and Stanwood elementary schools, Stanwood Middle School and Stanwood High School.
Levee material to be removed from Leque Island had citizens concerned about contaminating groundwater.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.