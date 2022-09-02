...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Stanwood School Board was contemplating building a high school after it was determined that the city’s lone school building was too crowded. The decision to start the process of building a new school for $30,000 sparked lengthy debate among citizens, according to the Stanwood Tidings newspaper. In the end, the board voted to move the matter to a public vote.
Aug. 31, 1922
A Camano Island barn was struck by a lightning bolt during a rainstorm. The thundering crash sent barn debris more than 100 feet away. “The bolt darted down the wooden posts on each side of the building, splitting them as it flashed to the ground,” the Stanwood News reported. Barn owner L. P. Hansen, standing only a few feet away, said he felt no effects.
Sept. 1, 1932
Joe Dittling, a farmer north of Stanwood, summoned the fire department after he discovered a fire in his barn. Firefighters removed 30 tons of smoldering hay and saved the barn. A week later, Dittling presented the crew with a $50 check to show his appreciation.
Sept. 3, 1942
Stanwood businesses were advertising school supplies for sale. A zipper notebook sold for $1.49, 100 sheets of notebook paper went for 10 cents, a package of two pencils were 5 cents, an eraser was 1 cent, a ruler cost 10 cents and a pack of 16 Crayola crayons cost 5 cents.
Sept. 4, 1952
For the first time in school history, the Twin City High football game would be broadcast on the radio. The season opener pitted the Twin City Cardinals against visiting Arlington. The Eagles would go on to win 33-0 in front of a packed stadium where spectators ringed the field.
Aug. 30, 1962
The annual salmon derby at Madrona Beach on Camano Island’s west side attracted hundreds of fishermen who caught 186 fish. The resort gave out 140 prizes, including a fishing outfit, a barbecue grill and a rotisserie as the top awards. The winning fish was a 20.9 pound chinook. The resort's salmon derby is one of many annual competitions hosted by the various Camano Island resorts.
Aug. 30, 1972
Forty-one Airstream trailers rolled into Stanwood to spend the night. They were part of the 700-member Airstream Club of California on a 39-day tour into Canada. The 41 shiny metal trailers proved a bright attraction in town. The caravan promised to return in October on their way back home.
Sept. 1, 1982
After numerous complaints from downtown business owners, the city enacted a two-hour parking limit on many city streets. The action was in response to a growing number of people illegally parking downtown and people leaving their cars in front of businesses for days at a time.
Sept. 2, 1992
Local grocery stores advertised summer deals, including a large bag of Lay’s potato chips for 89 cents each, a 12-pack of Budweiser beer for $5, sweet corn 12 for $1, a 10-pound bag of chicken legs for $3, and a 15-piece fried chicken dinner with 1 pound of potato salad for $10.
Aug. 27, 2002
Island County Sheriff’s Office was testing four new tools: Tasers. The department held training sessions on how to use the gadgets, including testing the device on a Stanwood Camano News reporter, who described the experience as “not fun. I could feel waves of electricity coursing through my body for 2 seconds that seemed to go on for minutes.”
Aug. 28, 2012
Authorities were searching for a bank robbery suspect dubbed the “Duct Tape Bandit.” The man robbed several Snohomish County banks, including in Stanwood, by waving a gun and demanding cash be placed in a white linen bag. He would wear a piece of black tape to conceal his face.
