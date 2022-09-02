Madrona Beach 1962
Buy Now

The annual salmon derby at Madrona Beach on Camano Island’s west side attracted hundreds of fishermen who caught 186 fish in August 1962.

 SC News staff

Aug. 30, 1912

The Stanwood School Board was contemplating building a high school after it was determined that the city’s lone school building was too crowded. The decision to start the process of building a new school for $30,000 sparked lengthy debate among citizens, according to the Stanwood Tidings newspaper. In the end, the board voted to move the matter to a public vote. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.