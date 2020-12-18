Dec. 20, 1910
The Norman basketball team has started training, thanks to all who attended the Thanksgiving entertainment at the school and gave $52.60 for athletic funds.
Dec. 21, 1920
“It has been a long, long wait for the token of appreciation which your state has given for services faithfully rendered during the war,” said the First National Bank of Stanwood to local veterans in an ad. “Perhaps you’ve received many suggestions as to how to spend this money — may we suggest that you save this money?”
Dec. 16, 1930
An alumni association was organized by former Stanwood Union High School students, with the first project a benefit dance for the athletic fund.
The Kiwanis Club gave prizes for outside decorated Christmas trees throughout the area.
Dec. 17, 1940
When Pacific Lutheran College football closed its 1940 season undefeated, one of the linemen turning in a stellar performance was Gordon Husby of Stanwood.
Dec. 19, 1950
A civil defense meeting was held at Greenwood Grange south of Stanwood, to plan a defense unit for the Warm Beach area.
Dec. 20, 1960
The Stanwood City Council was asked to consider a civil defense coordinator for the city.
Dec. 15, 1970
A helicopter brought Santa Claus to town to visit Stanwood Elementary School students. Kris Kringle was followed by cartoons and Everett Jaycees clowns passing out bags of candy. This was made possible by the Stanwood Jaycees and aided by donations from the Stanwood Eagles, Lions, VFW, Kiwanis and American Legion.
Dec. 16, 1980
A 3- to 5-inch snowfall blanketed Camano and Stanwood, and icy pavement caused a truck to slide and wedge itself crosswise in the middle of Hatt Slough Bridge.
High school art students painted business windows with Christmas scenes.
Dec. 18, 1990
Camwood Senior Center presented the Wheelchair Drill Team from Josephine Sunset Home where they performed a medley of Christmas songs.
Dec. 19, 2000
Stanwood Police acquired a speed trailer that was set up in school zones to help slow motorists.
Sharon Christine Anderson, 50, of Stanwood was reported missing after disappearing from the Everett Mall. Her new Toyota 4 Runner was found locked with her cellphone inside at the parking lot.
Dec. 21, 2010
About 200 volunteers fortified the city from floodwater when SHS Ag mechanic teacher Darryl Main worked with them and high school students to form an assembly line to build a sandbag levee on the railroad tracks that would prevent floodwater from entering from the south. A volunteer with a backhoe built a temporary dirt levee where Florence Avenue becomes Marine Drive, close to the Park and Ride.
