EARLY HISTORY
Sevald (Sam) and Pernill Horven Lund celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in 1909; they came to Milltown in 1906.
The Nysether family at Happy Valley were also early newcomers, 1903.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Dr. J. Howard, the town’s first veterinarian, returned home from serving in WWI.
Andrew Skogseth of Norway cleared several acres of land by hand in the pioneer Freeborn community.
John Black came from Tacoma where he was born in 1919, and later owned Camano Shores Nursing Home.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
This newspaper editor’s ambition was to make this 37th year of publication the best in the history of the Twin City News.
Miss Alice James, past teacher at Cedarhome, was one of six killed in a Mt. Baker avalanche.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
The new Stanwood High School and grounds were dedicated to public education Nov. 11, with Gov. Martin as speaker. O’Connor Field (Stanwood Middle School football field today) was named for a former coach; that same day, Lincoln High School and the Stanwood Pirates played to a scoreless tie.
Pioneer John Ralph Robb, whose father arrived here at age 17 in 1870, passed away.
There were six school bus drivers for Stanwood and Camano Island.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
A public meeting at Stanwood City Hall resulted in an unanimous decision to spread a charter of the Eagles organization here.
Howard Rod of East Stanwood was given exclusive use of the name “Normann” as a cow herd name.
Stilly Valley Milk Producers Association held an organizational meeting at Viking Hall in Silvana.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
An early morning fire destroyed the East Stanwood Rifle Club’s building.
The Stanwood Cardinals, “Cards” for short, walloped Lake Stevens 46-12.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
Stanwood schools were presented flags of Washington from Camano Legion Post 207 of the American Legion.
Boots and Saddles 4-H Club put on their first Round-up Show Gymkhana at Fruhling Appaloosa Ranch northeast of Stanwood.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Kiwanis clubs of Stanwood and Camano along with the Key Club from SHS, sponsored a community Thanksgiving dinner for those with no family.
Jody DeSimone of Stanwood represented Washington at the National Baby Miss America Pageant in Florida.
Camano Chapel and Camano Lutheran both broke ground for new buildings.
Del Danielson of Stanwood was named sports editor of the Seattle Times.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
Yellow Front Store went out of business (site of today’s Rite-Aid).
Chuck Litz became the newest sheriff’s deputy on Camano.
Stanwood Lions presented the police department with over $1,000 to help fund the DARE program.
Four people from the Soviet Union were in Stanwood as a part of a cultural exchange program.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
Both Spartan cross country teams, girls and boys, qualified for state, first time since 1991.
Twin City Elementary students did tombstone rubbings at Anderson Cemetery on a field trip to trace their heritage.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
More than $6,800 was raised at a harvest dinner and fundraiser in Silvana’s Viking Hall, for a septic system project for the hall.
After 38 years, railroad passenger service started again in Stanwood.
An albino deer was hit on Camano road near the thrift store.
SHS girls swim team posted best regular season record in school history.
Fifteen students joined the National English Honors Society, the first of its kind in Washington.
Camano Senior and Community Center was on the chopping block at an Island County budget hearing.
Island Co. purchased 3.18 acres of waterfront property off Henry Lane on Camano, one of the last pieces of waterfront property on Camano.
Stanwood Middle School hosted the 11th annual Grandparent Luncheon.
