Oct. 18, 1910
Stanwood schools were temporary closed due to scarlet fever, which was believed to be caused by improperly pasteurized milk. They reopened Oct. 31.
Oct. 19, 1920
The Pacific Highway was built, bypassing Stanwood east of the depot. Brick paving was used in North Seattle, Auburn, Stanwood and Bothell. Two remaining sections of these early brick roads still add character and a unique sense of place to the growing community.
Oct. 21, 1930
Alfred Naas’s garage and Buick were destroyed by fire. Adolf Bjornseth, an employee, was preparing to get gas from a tank in the garage. Not being able to see, he stepped back a few feet and lit a match, thinking there was no danger from that distance. The gas fumes, however, were strong enough to ignite, and there was an immediate explosion. The East Stanwood Fire Department responded but was unable to save the car. They soon had the fire under control and saved the Naas residence.
Oct. 17, 1940
Camano Island Salmon Derby is declared the Island’s best booster. “It’s been the best thing ever done on Camano Island,” said Mrs. E.B. Corey, proprietor of Indian Beach. “It has brought us more business than anything ever before promoted to attract tourists and fishermen. I think the Twin Cities are to be complimented for their financial help making it a success.”
Oct. 17, 1950
President Clarence Ellingsen of the Stanwood Kiwanis found that both the bell and gavel were missing at the Wednesday meeting. Whether they were purloined by some mischievous individual or just borrowed by some other organization he was unable to say. However he stated he would be glad to learn of their whereabouts should some kind person would come forth with the information.
Oct. 20, 1960
Dora Wear celebrated turning 100 years old by doing the dishes and explaining her secret to longevity: “Eat your meals regularly.” Wear spent the birthday celebration telling guests stories of growing up during the Civil War. She was born in Missouri in 1861, where she lived until moving to Stanwood in 1921.
Oct. 22, 1970
"Hold it right there or I’ll shoot,” Camano Island’s Lawrence Saltarelli reportedly commanded two teenage burglary suspects. He fired a round into the air, and the two 18-year-olds ran into the woods. A neighbor called police, who arrested the pair later in the day as they attempted to return to their truck, which contained stolen lamps, rugs, chairs and antiques.
Oct. 22, 1980
The Stanwood City Council pushed back against a proposal to build a mobile home park in what is now the Fox Hill neighborhood in south Stanwood. Council members said they opposed the lot sizes, the drainage plan and the “very mobile home nature” of the proposal. “We should do everything in our power to stop the development,” councilman Gary Rygg said at the time.
Oct. 17, 1990
Camano Island was close to getting 911 service as fire officials continued to unravel a myriad of complexities.
Oct. 17, 2000
Stanwood City Council considered a installing a roundabout at the intersection of Cedarhome Road, N. Cedarhome Road, Triangle Road and E. 271st St. NW between Pioneer Highway and the railroad tracks. “It’s an esthetically pleasing alternative,” engineer Kurt Ahrensfled told the council. But no one was in favor of the idea — or any other alternatives at the intersection — during the public hearing.
Oct. 19, 2010
Stanwood City Council weighed a surprise competing offer from North County Regional Fire Authority about contracting for fire services. The city council had been negotiating with Camano Island Fire District, but the 11th-hour proposal from North County Fire warranted a closer look, council members decided.
