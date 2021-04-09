Ketchum’s Grocery Store

This 1911 view of Ketchum’s Grocery Store in Stanwood shows a well-stocked emporium of items for the pioneer home: pickled herring in barrels, shoes, trunks, canned goods, dishes, pencils and tablets for school students, washboards and at right, the cases of penny candy on display. It was truly a one stop shopping trip.

 SC News file

April 4, 1911

Budget-wise, the Stanwood School District estimated expenses for the year 1910-1911 totaled $8,534. This included $1,125 for the principal’s salary, $3,870 to pay six teachers and $484 to haul children to school via a wagon. 

April 5, 1921

L.G. Wren Silvernail was the local milk hauler for Darigold Co. He was 2 years old when he came to Stanwood with his parents from Nebraska in 1890, settling at Milltown north of Stanwood.

April 7, 1931

A nationwide movement to ban "the practice commonly known as 'hitch-hiking'" made its way to the area as officials considered making it an offense to solicit a ride from a motorist, according to the Twin City News. 

April 1, 1941

Stanwood Drug Store advertised Easter candy was 20 cents a pound and cod liver oil sold for 47 cents a pint. Cod liver oil advertisements urged people to take a spoonful every morning to maintain good health.

April 3, 1951

Several lots east of the Stanwood Laundry were being filled in to give support to the dikes to improve property along Broadway (271st Avenue) in the area south of Union Street.

April 4, 1961

The new Stanwood Methodist Church was used the first time, with the old church across the street sitting empty for the first time in 76 years on a Sunday morning.

April 6, 1971

The Fair Board held its annual Easter crab feed at the Stillaguamish Grange Hall to raise money for the summer fair. More than 400 enjoyed 40 dozen freshly cooked crab caught in the waters around Camano Island earlier in the day by volunteers.

April 7, 1981

Duane Eddy of Stanwood High School became Stanwood’s first state champion in wrestling.

Rex Clark of Camano Island

Rex Clark of Camano Island displays dozens of old bikes he reconditioned and restored for a Camano Senior Services Association fundraiser.

April 2, 1991

Rex Clark of Camano Island, a retired Puget Sound area bicycle store owner, spent the past year reconditioning dozens of old bikes. He then donated them to The Second Chance Thrift Shop for their annual spring sale benefiting the Camano Senior Services Association.

April 3, 2001

Residents of the neighborhoods adjacent to Stanwood High School said they were fed up with loiterers who litter and use drugs.

April 5, 2011

Some Camano Islanders wanted more public access to beaches, others were concerned about wildlife and others wanted to build enormous waterfront homes with a view. Island County and 38 other shoreline counties developed programs that attempted to find some middle ground while pursuing main goals set forth by the Shoreline Management Act.

