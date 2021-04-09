April 4, 1911
Budget-wise, the Stanwood School District estimated expenses for the year 1910-1911 totaled $8,534. This included $1,125 for the principal’s salary, $3,870 to pay six teachers and $484 to haul children to school via a wagon.
April 5, 1921
L.G. Wren Silvernail was the local milk hauler for Darigold Co. He was 2 years old when he came to Stanwood with his parents from Nebraska in 1890, settling at Milltown north of Stanwood.
April 7, 1931
A nationwide movement to ban "the practice commonly known as 'hitch-hiking'" made its way to the area as officials considered making it an offense to solicit a ride from a motorist, according to the Twin City News.
April 1, 1941
Stanwood Drug Store advertised Easter candy was 20 cents a pound and cod liver oil sold for 47 cents a pint. Cod liver oil advertisements urged people to take a spoonful every morning to maintain good health.
April 3, 1951
Several lots east of the Stanwood Laundry were being filled in to give support to the dikes to improve property along Broadway (271st Avenue) in the area south of Union Street.
April 4, 1961
The new Stanwood Methodist Church was used the first time, with the old church across the street sitting empty for the first time in 76 years on a Sunday morning.
April 6, 1971
The Fair Board held its annual Easter crab feed at the Stillaguamish Grange Hall to raise money for the summer fair. More than 400 enjoyed 40 dozen freshly cooked crab caught in the waters around Camano Island earlier in the day by volunteers.
April 7, 1981
Duane Eddy of Stanwood High School became Stanwood’s first state champion in wrestling.
April 2, 1991
Rex Clark of Camano Island, a retired Puget Sound area bicycle store owner, spent the past year reconditioning dozens of old bikes. He then donated them to The Second Chance Thrift Shop for their annual spring sale benefiting the Camano Senior Services Association.
April 3, 2001
Residents of the neighborhoods adjacent to Stanwood High School said they were fed up with loiterers who litter and use drugs.
April 5, 2011
Some Camano Islanders wanted more public access to beaches, others were concerned about wildlife and others wanted to build enormous waterfront homes with a view. Island County and 38 other shoreline counties developed programs that attempted to find some middle ground while pursuing main goals set forth by the Shoreline Management Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.