EARLY HISTORY: Oscar Carlson was born Aug. 18, 1899, in Stanwood, son of John Carlson.
Ellen Marie Hanson was born to the Lars Hanson of Cedarhome in 1899.
A fund to extend the concrete dike at East Stanwood in 1909 was established at the George Ketchum store.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Hans and Christine Hansen were newcomers, with children Alfred and Melvin, and the unique names of daughters Ruby, Pearl and Opal.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
Bible conference of the Lutheran Free Church was held in a large tent erected beside the parsonage on the Brick Hill.
The Harvests of Cedarhome sold their farm to L.G. Chichester, who had cattle and hogs.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
Pea packing was completed by the S.W. Moffett Co., with 800 tons of peas prepared for freezing.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
For the coming school year, 37 teachers were hired with 12 new to the system.
Augsburg College Youth Caravan for Christ came to Salem Lutheran Church in Silvana.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
East Stanwood councilmen put the old fire hall up for sale.
Thomas Stafford was new pastor at Cedarhome Seventh-day Adventist Church.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
Four employees of Thrifty Foods in Stanwood (now Country Store) were the first in the state to complete a new course given at Skagit Valley College for grocery checkers.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Dave Robinson and Harold Wesson resigned as Port of Mabana commissioners. Grace Cornell was appointed to fill Robinson’s position.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
Tom Ridley was the new Island County Sheriff’s detachment sergeant on Camano.
Exhibitors at the Stanwood Fair were awarded an all-time high of $10,225 in prize money.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
High speed internet connection became available to north county residents.
The Coast Guard and Camano Island Fire Department found an overdue sailboat off north Camano.
Camano Whidbey Island Bank ATM was robbed of over $5,000.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
Camano Canines 4-H Club was awarded top honors at both the Silvana and Stanwood community fairs.
Adam Smith of Camano, a fifth-grade teacher at Utsalady Elementary, used his summer vacation to take a class at Pilchuck Glass School, northeast of Stanwood. Glass artist Dale Chihuly started it in 1971 and maintains its modest international reputation while attracting students and teachers from all over the world.
A portion of the construction site along SR 532 was vandalized with graffiti in a suspected eco-terrorist attack.
Patrick Hankins, 14, of Stanwood, learned to fly a Cessna airplane while attending day camp at Arlington Airport.
Helen Saunders, retired Stanwood teacher, held her first gallery opening in San Francisco, showing her abstract mixed media paintings. She planned to display her work at the Stanwood Harvest Festival Jubilee in late September.
Norwegian pianist Knut Erik Jensen presented a recital in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
“Dancin’ at the Grange” was held every third Friday night in South Camano Grange.
Colgate offered free dental checkups for children in its van at Haggen Food and Pharmacy.
Social Graces Academy offered etiquette training for young people.
