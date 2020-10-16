Early History
Early pioneer Bessie (Breed) Cornell was born in Stanwood in 1890 and lived until 1973.
October 11, 1910
The Demonstration Train from Washington Agricultural College Experiment Station was at the Stanwood depot for only two hours on a Tuesday. It contained the latest scientific information on crops for local farmers.
October 12, 1920
Fay Miller, son of pioneer parents Inga and Francis Miller, farmed around Stanwood all his life, much like many of the pioneers who came here in the early years. Even though urban dwellers didn’t farm, almost every family had a cow in their backyard along with large gardens.
Oct. 14, 1930
Junior (Ralph) Wells was born in Montana in 1930 and later came to Camano where he had JR Wells Construction for many years. He was best remembered for the tons of potatoes he donated to the food bank because he thought “no one should go without mashed potatoes and gravy.”
Oct. 10, 1940
A wire to the Twin City News said President Franklin Roosevelt approved a Works Progress Administration allotment of nearly $10,000 to improve the athletic fields and the school grounds at Lincoln High School in East Stanwood.
Oct. 10, 1950
The Snohomish County chapter of the National Foundation of Infantile Paralysis announced that there have been 11 cases of polio so far this year. The total is far below last year’s record number of cases, when the county was struck with a severe epidemic of polio.
Oct. 13, 1960
An “enthusiastic” crowd of more than 300 parents turned out for Curriculum Night to learn more about what teachers are doing and a new program that would allow parents to visit classes during school to observe, Stanwood Elementary Principal Eleanor Fortson said. Fortson, a Camano Island resident, later went on to become a state legislator.
Oct. 13, 1970
Bess Bellinger sold the Giftland-Toyland at Viking Village, to Georgie and Darald Eliason.
Oct. 14, 1980
Stanwood Planning Commission questioned First National Bank’s efforts to put a drive-in banking facility in east Stanwood. Commission members worried the proposal would cause traffic backups and whether 271st Street or 88th Avenue would need to be changed to one-way to accommodate the traffic.
Oct. 9, 1990
Stanwood artist Jim Andrews completed a stain-glass window that listed intriguing highlights of Stanwood history. It was later hung in the Stanwood Library, where it still hangs today.
Oct. 10, 2000
Sue and Dennis Hamilton, owners of the famous Hamilton smokestack, were honored with a plaque by the Lions Club for allowing the organization to decorate the stack for holidays throughout the year.
Oct. 12, 2010
Firefighter staffing would be cut in half of what it was, if the levy lid lifts failed as the city council reviewed the 2011 preliminary budget. The city budgeted funding for eight firefighters but if the levies didn’t pass, the city would only be able to fund four positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.