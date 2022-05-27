May 25, 1922
The newly formed town of East Stanwood won the right to form its own school district, dubbed No. 111. Officials picked a site for a new school, selected a new superintendent and appointed a school board.
May 26, 1932
Officials identified the pest that was destroying fruit trees in the area. The Fruittree Bark Beetle, also called the Shot-Hole Borer, was been found in many area orchards. Pesticides weren’t terribly effective, according to the Twin City News, but farmers nonetheless tried spraying a mixture of crude carbolic acid and salt on the trees. Officials urged farmers to remove infected trees.
May 28, 1942
The Twin City News warned readers to be prepared for blackouts imposed by the government. “We advise you to look over your precautionary equipment and see to it that everything is in readiness. You should unscrew the porchlight now and make sure your flashlight is in good working order.”
May 29, 1952
A group of 15 Cub Scouts planted a flowering crab apple tree on the front lawn at the Twin City High School as a thank-you to the school for cooperation over the years. The scouts' names were placed in a sealed bottle at the base of the tree.
May 24, 1962
A shopping center on the north end of Camano Island was announced. The so-called Camano Gateway was to include a supermarket, restaurant, beauty shop, barbershop and an automatic drycleaning establishment on a site just west of Land’s Hill. However, the shopping center was never built.
May 31, 1972
There were 140 students who graduated from Stanwood High in a ceremony that packed the gym with family and friends. Joe Youngren, chairman of the school board, presented diplomas to the scarlet capped and gowned graduates.
May 26, 1982
The Stanwood High track and field team won the Northwest League Championship after a strong showing during the sub-district meet at Ferndale High.
May 27, 1992
Camano Island residents were unhappy with losing the war against spartina — a noxious weed — so they turned to mowing it in the tidelands during low tide. It proved easier than digging out the weed, but the long-term effects of mowing were unknown.
May 28, 2002
Camano Island hosted an islandwide community litter pick-up day. Volunteers were given bags, gloves and road signs. “Our intention is to blanket the whole island,” organizers told the Stanwood Camano News. The entire Stanwood High student body was asked to help.
May 22, 2012
Kaci Jones unleashed a school-record shot put heave at the district championships. The senior tossed the shot 40 feet, 9.5 inches, eclipsing the previous mark set in 1992 by Angie Marchant. Jones also won the javelin and discus at the event.
