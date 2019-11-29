EARLY HISTORY
First logging on the Stilly was by Thomas Runnels on Irvin’s Slough in 1865. He cleared the hill where East Stanwood is now and was the first to get logs from there into the river in 1870, but lost all of them in a big flood.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
John Lindell was born in Seattle and later served in WWII, then settled in Stanwood where he spent hours promoting VFW, parades and patriotic events.
Other veterans were Erling Hammevold of East Stanwood and Sophus Boreson of Stanwood, both WWI survivors.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
Poles for electricity were put up in Victoria Community, eight miles east of town.
In spite of a steady downpour, Stanwood defeated Coupeville 14-0.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
An allotment of $18,000 was approved for matron service for all schools in the district.
Voters of Consolidated School Dist. 205, Island County, and Dist. 333, Snohomish County, approved a six mill levy.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
Howard Allen of Utsalady, came cross country from Kansas in a covered wagon in 1893, passed away this week.
Les Geisel opened an outboard motor repair shop in East Stanwood.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
West Coast Telephone spent $164,500 on the Stanwood exchange.
Jev Shelton qualified for the National Merit Scholarships.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
The old Camwood Inn building was demolished after having served as the Ideal Theater for decades in west Stanwood (site of parking lot for Bank of America).
Despite two additional bus runs and two new buses, all school routes were running at capacity or beyond.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
The city’s 1980 preliminary budget was $1,556,300.
A victory bell was donated by the class of 1980, and six volunteers put up benches and a bell stand.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
High waters of the Stillaguamish River caused flooding in Silvana, Florence and Norman areas.
Twenty Stanwood Middle School students attended the Natural Helpers training at Warm Beach Conference Grounds.
Holly harvest started on Camano’s Fullerton Holly Farm, featured on Ed Hume’s TV program.
A community fundraiser was held for Wayne Ayer’s heart transplant.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
The old Eide farmhouse on Leque Island was up for bids by state Fish and Wildlife department; buyers were to dismantle the historic home and move it.
Stanwood Lions sponsored the second lighting of the Hamilton Lumber smokestack, with thousands of lights in a Christmas tree shape.
CARE organization was opposed to construction of a cell tower on Land’s Hill (the first hill on Camano after crossing the bridge from Stanwood).
Women of the area were warned about a pyramid scheme promising money to women in need.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
By the end of its budget workshop, Stanwood City Council had balanced the budget.
Northwest Veterinary Clinic received accreditation after an evaluation by American Animal Hospital Association.
The U.S. Board of Geographic Names approved the title “Salish Sea” in reference to all waters of Puget Sound.
Over 550 gallons of chili and chowder were served at the Camano Island Chamber cook-off.
Among the 140 riders on the first passenger train to stop at the Stanwood Station in 38 years included Dianne White, Stanwood Mayor, John Dean, Is. Co. Commissioner, and State Sen. Mary Margaret Haugen. They participated in the cutting of the ribbon to put Stanwood back on the map.
Jack Gunter opened his new art and design gallery in Stanwood.
Camano Senior Center tennis players repaired the county-owned tennis courts after budget cuts prevented maintenance.
