Nov. 10, 1911
For all of September, water customers only had a trickle running through their kitchen taps, if any. Stanwood Tidings asked readers to sign a petition at the newspaper office in support of a new water system. “The time has come for Stanwood to have an up-to-date and adequate water system. The city has so far outgrown the present system…”
Nov. 5, 1931
East Stanwood City Council approved an annexation requested by Nels and Harold Anderson and a petition with 62 names in favor.
Nov. 6, 1941
Lt. Edmund Stromhold of the Royal Norwegian Army spoke at Sons of Norway Hall, Stanwood, telling his story in both English and Norwegian of living nine months under German occupation. He was one of 300 Norwegians who escaped from their Nazi-held homeland when British and Norwegian forces raided the Lofoten Islands the previous March. He was in the Norwegian 6th Division under Gen. Fleisher, which recaptured the port of Narvik and “inflicted the first defeat … of the Nazi military machine.”
Nov. 8, 1951
Les Hagstrom and Charley Knedler of the Stanwood Commercial Club attended a meeting of the Whidbey-Camano Ferry Association. They believed a ferry would “do much to improve local business conditions.” President of the association, Norman Bates of Camano, was present. He was credited as “the man who really launched the current movement some two years ago.”
Nov. 9, 1961
Stanwood council held a public hearing on allowing tavern dancing. Those in favor argued that allowing dancing at taverns would keep Stanwood and Camano residents from having to travel to Mount Vernon and keep people off the highways and keep business in town. It would add “fun and relaxation, something the town is lacking, … and contribute to public health." Opposition didn’t want to allow dancing where alcohol was served.
Nov. 10, 1971
Stanwood’s resident manager of the Snohomish County Public Utility District said “continuous growth, especially on Camano Island,” has led to conductor upgrades. A five-man line crew prepared to face winds, outages and heavy snow. Behind the PUD buildings, poles are stacked inside a storm fence, transformers and hoist conduits on huge reels. Trucks were on standby for emergency service.
Nov. 11, 1981
Bill Dunlop won Island County Commissioner position #3. He and his opponent Robert Moa were both from Camano Island. Dunlop said he would set regular office hours at Camano Annex and try to get the other commissioners to meet on Camano, as well.
Nov. 13, 1991
A prominent Northwest artist residing in Stanwood considered legal means to recover his “Starship” sculpture commissioned for $16,000 by the State Arts Commission for the Everett School District. School officials, worried about middle students’ safety near the installation in the cafeteria, auctioned off the 48-foot rocket sculpture for $25. The Commission talked about recovering it, but worried that the Lake Stevens art collector who bought it may hold it for ransom.
Nov. 6, 2001
The state was facing a $1 billion shortfall, affecting local projects and programs, due to an economic downturn and economic effects of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Stanwood School district had a $500,000 deficit when School Superintendent Jean Shumate took office. Deficits led to staffing cuts and a spending freeze. Electricity and fuel costs went up, and student enrollment and state funding declined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.