EARLY HISTORY
Early pioneers: Jens Fjerlie of Norway arrived in Stanwood in 1890. Alice and Warren Smith of Nebraska arrived some time later.
Elias Brue came from Norway in 1870 at age 4 and later owned a steam threshing machine. He made the rounds of farms during harvest time around 1910. He also operated a pile driver that prepared the way for many early construction projects.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Jack Johnson of Silvana joined the Marines.
M.F. and Laura Augusta Brown maintained a shingle mill at Utsalady since 1913; he was once an Island County commissioner.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
Eighth-grade boys and Principal Gregory climbed Mount Higgin’s summit.
The fire siren, stolen from the fire truck three years ago, was returned.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Bert Thorpe razed a number of old buildings he owned along the railroad bed opposite Thompson store in Stanwood.
70 YEARS (1950)
The all-county track meet was held on O’Connor Field (now Stanwood Middle School field; it was named for a popular early-day coach).
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Rekdal’s Texaco in Stanwood had a contest to win a free trip to Hawaii.
Sons of Norway, Fritjov Lodge 17, celebrated its half-century mark in Stanwood on April 9.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
The American-Canadian Legion’s Pass of the International Friends Gavel took place, following a parade through town with the Stanwood High School band and three bagpipe bands.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Thirteen parking spaces were wiped out when the new angle parking went into effect in the east side of town.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Petitions were circulating on Camano to incorporate the island.
Chrysalis Enterprises, a new business venture, employed developmentally disabled adults to make and bake bread, cookies, muffins, etc.
Bob Larsen was new city planner.
Cedarhome Baptist Church celebrated its 100th birthday.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Steve Epperson stepped into Jerry Nickels’ shoes as one of three Fire Protection Dist. 14 commissioners and also inherited Nickels' seat on the board of the ambulance consortium.
Krissy Kaufman, 17, was the youngest Stillaguamish Grange Masters ever installed.
Camano Chamber of Commerce dedicated its new Visitor Center and Art Park at Terry’s Corner.
The SHS soccer team graduated to their first league championship in 11 years.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
A bomb threat at Stanwood High School forced an evacuation of students and staff.
National Day of Prayer was held in the parking lot at Haggens.
More than 150 motorcycles arrived in Stanwood one morning when they came for the fourth annual Bike Blessings at Stanwood Foursquare Church.
Power outages on Camano brought the Elger Bay and Utsalady elementary schools together for a day.
New driver license design used facial recognition to stem ID theft.
Stanwood-Camano Food Bank celebrated more than 30 years of service at its annual Volunteer Appreciation luncheon.
The Camano Arts Association Mother’s Day Studio Tour featured 35 studios and galleries showcasing 61 local artists.
The 14th annual Voices of Hope choral concert benefited Housing Hope’s Lervick Family Village in Stanwood.
