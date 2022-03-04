March 1, 1912
Capt. McDonald announced that mechanics started construction on a new steamer on the Brokaw tract near the Stillaguamish River. McDonald told the Stanwood Tidings newspaper that the craft would be 150 feet long by 30 feet wide and be ready to launch by the summer. The steamer's name: Welcome of Stanwood.
March 2, 1922
Stanwood became the home of the world’s greatest milk-producing cow when Tyee Hiske Fayne — a cow belonging to Elmer E. Heg and Sons — provided 25,312.4 pounds of milk over 10 months, beating the previous world record by about 1,000 pounds. The milk was used to make 888.474 pounds of butter. During the 10 months, she had two calves.
March 3, 1932
The worst late winter flood in recent memory covered the area for four days. Hatt slough rose about 15 feet in a matter of hours after warm weather melted snow in the mountains. The flood waters swept away livestock and washed away barns, according to a report in the Twin City News.
Feb. 26, 1942
Stanwood High School received an American flag from the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Haida, which patrolled the Pacific coast from the southernmost point of the United States to the northernmost point in Alaska. The presentation was made by Mrs. Willard, whose son served on the ship but died on duty.
Feb. 28, 1952
Stanwood residents lamented “badly plugged sewer lines,” according to the Twin City News. Many of the sewer lines in downtown only changed elevation of about 4 inches, resulting in plugged pipes. The situation was referred to the city’s committee on dikes and drains.
March 1, 1962
Plans were unveiled for two new bridges over the Stillaguamish River. One was a 206-foot concrete span at Norman replacing a wooden bridge built in 1900. That bridge was to cost $69,169. The other bridge was to 302 feet at Silvana along Happy Valley Road, replacing a span installed in 1923.
March 1, 1972
Something was rotten at Stanwood City Hall. The placed smelled — literally. City Clerk said the odor began two months earlier when a family of skunks took up residence under the building. During repeated attempts to evict the unwanted guests, they would release their spray. Attempts to block entrances to holes under the building were unsuccessful.
“We’ve tried just about everything. The books, papers and legal documents even smell. I have to undress outside at home and take a bath before dinner," city engineer Ken Hall said. Staff eventually couldn’t take the smell anymore and released tear gas and poison gas to kill the skunks.
March 3, 1982
The Spartan girls basketball team won the district tournament by beating Woodway 40-37. The Spartans would then win enough games in the regional tournament to earn a state berth.
March 4, 1992
The National Weather Service selected a Camano Island hilltop as the site for a new state-of-the-art radar tower. The tower, which would eventually be built along Chase Way near Camano Hills Road, would become the region’s sole weather radar station for many years.
March 5, 2002
The Stanwood Spartan boys basketball team on the district tournament title, beating Snohomish 79-73 for their first district crown in 26 seasons. The victory advanced the Spartans to the state tournament in the Tacoma Dome where they went 2-2 to capture sixth place.
March 6, 2012
Camano Island’s Republican precinct caucuses favored Mitt Romney. The eventual GOP nominee received 76 votes to Ron Paul’s 56 and Newt Gingrich’s 32 from Cmaano’s 18 precincts. The precincts in northwest Snohomish County preferred Rick Santorum, who earned 96 votes. Romney was a close second with 89 votes.
