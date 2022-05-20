May 17, 1912
The Folly Theatre opened to a crowd of about 500 who “saw reels of pictures,” according to the Stanwood Tidings newspaper. A Vaudeville show took place three times a week.
May 18, 1922
A copy of the Stanwood News was buried in the foundation of the Hafstad Hardware store. “When some future generation decides to tear down the tile building to make room for a 42-story skyscraper, they will learn that on this day, Stanwood had a perfect whopper of a Bargain Day and that Charlie Ray performed to all who cared to go to the Ideal Theatre for the free-of-charge funny picture.”
May 19, 1932
Due to the ongoing recession, Stanwood teachers agreed to cut their wages by 10%, saving the district hundreds of dollars, according to the Twin City News.
May 21, 1942
The government started to build a dock for a ferry service from Utsalady to Whidbey because many people living in Stanwood and on Camano were to work at the new air base being built on Whidbey. The U.S. Navy leased the former Utsalady Resort property from the Puget Mill Co. as the landing site on Camano.
May 22, 1952
Stanwood and East Stanwood city councils united to issue a proclamation about a growing garbage problem. Both towns require garbage to be placed in waterproof containers no greater than 36 gallons with lids to prevent insects from entering. “If anyone in the future fails to live up to his obligations as a citizen of the community, the councils feel it will be necessary to invoke the criminal penalties in the ordinances,” the councils proclaimed.
May 17, 1962
The week was designated as “Mail Box Improvement Week” by local postmaster Lars Sagen. The proclamation was made because of the many rural mailboxes that had fallen into disrepair. “Patrons whose boxes are maintained in good condition will receive a commendation,” the Stanwood News reported.
May 24, 1972
A school levy failed for the second time in 1972. This levy, which then required 60% to pass, only received 51% of the vote — 933 yes to 880 no. The school board reacted by scheduling a meeting to start slashing its budget by laying off personnel and delaying maintenance projects.
May 19, 1982
The Stanwood Police chief was suspended for 30 days by new Mayor Ken Day, who did not explain why at the time of the announcement. Six days later, Day issued a statement to the Stanwood Camano News that read, “Certain events which occurred recently convinced me that I must take additional action.” On advice of the city attorney, Day said he would not discuss the “reasons for the suspension.” Three weeks later, after loud calls for public meetings, Chief Carl Wade was reinstated and his suspension revoked by the Civil Service Commission, which found no wrongdoing on a matter that involved one officer suing another officer.
The Stanwood High track and field team won the Northwest League championship trophy at the sub-district meet. The team would go on to send eight athletes to the state championship meet.
May 20, 1992
With the Stanwood School District growing fast, area leaders scheduled meetings to begin planning how to accommodate the growth. School enrollment was projected to increase 20%, signaling a need for more schools, according to the Stanwood Camano News. But school officials questioned taxpayers’ ability to pay to build more schools. A committee was formed to look more into the matter and develop options for the public to discuss.
May 21, 2002
The Stanwood High Jazz Ensemble sang the National Anthem at Safeco Field in Seattle during the Seattle Mariners game. It was the group’s third time singing at the ballpark, but this event also doubled as a record release party. The group’s CD, titled “We Shall Overcome,” was available in local stores.
May 15, 2012
Work began on a levee removal project south of Stanwood on a 150-acre site owned by The Nature Conservancy. Crews started removing 1.4 miles of a dike, allowing the saltwater of Port Susan bay to reclaim the land during high tides.
