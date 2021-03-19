Early History
Stanwood’s namesake, Clara Stanwood, was born March 18, 1849, in Massachusetts. She moved to the Puget Sound at age 19 and married D.O. Pearson, who was also from the Bay State. They came to Stanwood, known then as Centerville, in 1877 to open the town’s first trading post.
March 22, 1911
Frank Waters, a well-known old-time rancher who lived near Florence, was found dead of a heart attack in his chair at home. Days earlier, his wife had been “removed to the Insane hospital,” according to the Stanwood Tidings newspaper. A well-traveled road from the Warm Beach area to Lakewood Road still bears his name.
March 14, 1931
Local authorities organized a free “cleanup day” where people could “gather all the winter’s accumulation of rubbish” into a pile near the street so it could be burned or otherwise disposed of, according to the newspaper.
March 18, 1951
Washington Gov. Arthur B. Langlie signed a bill authorizing the establishment of Mount Pilchuck State Park, 38 miles southeast of Stanwood. The 1,180-acre park included the 5,334-foot mountain peak and many lakes and streams that flow down from it. The park has since grown to 1,903 acres.
March 13, 1941
Community groups sought donations to keep Wenberg Public Park open as the only public access to Lake Goodwin. Snohomish County had an option to buy an adjacent, undeveloped 10-acre lot to add to the 20-acre site.
March 16, 1961
Stanwood native and artist John R. Olson was the featured exhibitor at the International Art Exhibit held in the American Library of the United States Information Agency in Damascus, Syria. His oil painting of a forest fire scene in Washington was placed in the exhibit's featured position.
March 17, 1971
The Josephine Sunset Home was building a new complex, which would house 30 private rooms, a nurse's station and two dayrooms. The entire complex cost $470,000.
March 18, 1981
The group Moral Majority of Washington requested sex education data from Stanwood School District, including “a list of all books, films, pamphlets or other audio-visual” sex education materials, according to the Stanwood Camano News. The superintendent called the records request a publicity stunt and said the district will make the records available to the group only in-person.
“If they want the data, they’ll have to come to Stanwood to get it,” school officials told the newspaper.
March 13, 1991
Stanwood High School baseball debuted a new and improved baseball field, which included new bleachers and a concession stand. The project was paid for and built by volunteers.
March 13, 2001
Four candidates for the vacant Stanwood-Camano School District superintendent position visited the area. The candidates were James Lombardo, Steven Bodnar, Michael Sowder and Jean Shumate. School officials traveled to Highline School District to learn more about Shumate, who was then offered the job.
March 16, 2011
Island County Commissioner Angie Homola was in Washington, D.C., to lobby Congress to locate the new P-8A squadron to Naval Air Station Whidbey. The squadron’s presence on Whidbey was directly and indirectly responsible for about 2,000 jobs, according to Homola.
