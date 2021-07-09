Early History
August and Amaze Mecum came to Camano Island from Brooklyn, New York, where they were married in 1901; he was a logger and later a rancher.
July 4, 1911
The new corporation of Pacific Coast Canned Milk Co. set about to enlarge Stanwood’s water system and protect against future water shortages.
July 9, 1931
Authorities removed the body of Zachariah Martin Tolftezen from an abandoned cemetery near Oak Harbor and brought it to Stanwood. Tolftezen was the first Norwegian settler in the area, having come to Whidbey Island in December 1849. "Being late in the season, and nature having donned her drab colored raiment, he stood, even then and feasted his eyes on 'the most glorious view on Earth,'" according to The Twin City News. Tolftezen died in 1901 at age 80. By 1930, plans started to move his body to the Lutheran cemetery in Stanwood. The bodies of his brother and mother — buried in an abandoned cemetery in Stanwood — were also moved to the Lutheran cemetery.
July 1, 1941
Haircuts in Twin City barbershops went from 50 to 65 cents, car lots were selling Buick sedans for $995 and waterfront property at Utsalady Point on Camano Island was selling for $1,000 for a 60-by-270-foot tract.
July 5, 1951
The region broke a two-week-long hot spell that saw temperatures reach into the low 90s — hotter than any time in the previous 20 years, according to The Twin City News. "The nights were finally reasonable thanks to cool breezes from off the Sound ... making living a bit more to our liking," the newspaper reported.
July 4, 1961
A heat wave sent many to local beaches, and 1,084 cars registered at Camano Island State Park. There were 231 overnight vacationers from throughout the West Coast and an estimated 4,376 total visitors for swimming, boating and clamming.
July 6, 1971
A strike halted construction on the new Stanwood High School complex, putting into question whether it will open on time in the fall. The construction project was one of many throughout the region delayed as roofers, painters, bricklayers and floor covering workers entered the fourth week of a strike.
July 7, 1981
Tim Curley, a 15-year-old boxer from Stanwood, earned the National Junior Olympics championship in the 95-pound weight class. His next event was to be the International Junior Olympics in July 1981 in Mexico City.
July 2, 1991
Crews of young people were roguing, or eliminating unwanted male plants, of spinach on farmland south of Terry’s Corner on Camano Island. Numerous young people took jobs working in fields throughout the region in summers.
July 3, 2001
Mrs. Buse’s 1976 class of seventh graders gathered after the July 4 parade this year to open a time capsule they’d constructed 25 years before; almost two dozen 38-year-old former students came. Time capsule items included a TV Guide, a copy of Neil Diamond's "Solitary Man," a steel Coca-Cola can, a measuring cup and ruler (since metric was supposed to make those items obsolete) and a Stanwood-Camano Community Fair bumper sticker.
July 5, 2011
The fire station at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island was damaged during the Nisqually Earthquake more than a decade prior. Help from the Federal Emergency Management agency would pay for about 25% of the $1.8 million cost to build its replacement.
