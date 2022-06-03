June 1, 1922
Eleven Stanwood drivers were arrested for violating a state law requiring two working headlights. “Officers explained for the benefit of the drivers that two headlights mean two headlights — not one headlight and a spotlight,” according to the Stanwood News.
June 2, 1932
Principal Wallace Gregory took eight of his graduating eighth-grade boys to Granite Falls to climb Mount Pilchuck, but snow prevented the party from reaching the summit. They returned to the car and built a fire to dry their clothes.
June 4, 1942
The City of Stanwood ran into insurance and legal issues in a bid to buy tidelands north of town that the Snohomish County Sportsman Club would use as public shooting grounds. The state Attorney General’s Office was to look into the matter of a city’s liability in owning an area for public shooting.
June 5, 1952
Children ages 6-14 in Stanwood and on Camano Island could sign up for free swim lessons. The annual two-week swim class, run by the local chapter of the Red Cross, took kids by bus to Lake Goodwin for an hour-long lesson.
May 31, 1962
The operator of a roadside zoo and restaurant near Heichel’s Corner at Bryant Road and Highway 99 was arrested after he ran from police to his snake pit, grabbed a large diamond-backed rattlesnake and chased the two patrolmen, according to the Stanwood News. The police retreated to their cars, and the man ran down the road with the rattler. However, he soon became winded, stopped, walked back and returned the snake to its pit. The snake charmer was then subdued and arrested.
June 6, 1972
The Stanwood School District hired Robert N. Larson as its next superintendent. Larson, who was 43 at the time, came from Lake Stevens, but was born and raised on Fir Island.
June 9, 1982
City leaders gathered to celebrate the new V.F.W. Park along the Florence Access Road parallel to Highway 532 (just west of where the park-and-ride stands today). The park was dedicated on the 50th anniversary of the F.G. Eglinton V.F.W. Post 2586 in Stanwood as a place to honor veterans and featured two flag poles and a bronze plaque.
June 10, 1992
State Highway 530 from the Island Crossing interchange at Interstate 5 through Silvana, Stanwood and Conway was officially renamed Pioneer Highway. Daniel Rosselli, an 8-year-old at Darrington Elementary, submitted the winning name. The section of roadway had recently changed from an official state highway to a county road after a state study found traffic levels were decreasing. Pioneer Highway was one of 176 names submitted.
June 4, 2002
Island County Sheriff Mike Hawley declared a “state of emergency” because of a staffing shortage and uncertain financial future. Hawley said 20% of front-line positions are unfilled and with the need to trim $517,000 from the budget — the equivalent of 9.5 deputies — he worried about recruiting people to a job that might not be there in a year, according to the Stanwood Camano News. County officials expressed concern, but did not signal any budgetary changes.
May 27, 2012
Work began on the construction of a new Highway 532 bridge over Davis Slough between Stanwood and Camano Island. The first step was to assess the soils and plan how to raise the roadway. The soils there “present significant challenges,” transportation officials told the Stanwood Camano News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.