EARLY HISTORY
The aged Knutson Bridge at Silvana had to be repaired in 1909, it was in such bad shape.
Frank Nicks married Anna Gilchrist after coming to Stanwood from Illinois in 1903. He owned Nicks Transfer for several years, and was a prominent businessman.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Among pioneer settlers were the Feltons at Warm Beach and the Gust Holms, early day transplants.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
The Ideal Theatre in Stanwood was packed for the opening performance of sound on the screen.
Valley Hardware became affiliated with Marshall-Wells stores.
Earl B. Corey built up a popular resort on Camano.
Cars around Stanwood are among the 20,000 in Snohomish County.
Cedarhome Water Co. started drilling a new well near the P.J. Gyes farm.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
Editor of the Twin City News declared, “The 2,000-3,000 acres of tidelands reserved between the Stanwood-Skagit County line was the most far-sighted move recently brought up.”
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
The unbeaten Twin City Cardinals continued their winning streak, beating Langley, 21-12.
Rapid progress was on plans for the vocational music and cafeteria buildings at Twin City High School.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Hospital administrators from Mount Vernon met with area chambers of commerce to discuss possibility of building a hospital at Stanwood.
The annual Processors and Farmers dinner was held in Lincoln School gym.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
A new addition was made to the 50-year-old sanctuary of Freeborn Lutheran Church where Dr. B.T. Gabrielsen was pastor. At one time, he pastored Denny Park Lutheran Church in Seattle with services broadcast over radio.
Homeowners rejoiced with the coming of natural gas to heat homes and do cooking.
Three stranded duck hunters were rescued from incoming tide in Hatt Slough.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Josephine Sunset Home was granted a boarding home license for 23 beds.
Eight exchange students at the high school were hosted at a public tea in the library.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
The Michl and Buse families were in California when the earthquake hit, none were hurt.
The German Sausage Haus on Camano was destroyed by fire.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
In preparation for disasters or emergencies at schools, a new manual for administrators and teachers was distributed.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
Site development permit fees for small projects in Stanwood were lowered.
A drive-up clinic at Heritage Park inoculated over 350 people ages 6 months-4 years and pregnant women for H1N1.
Island County clerk Sharon Franzen resigned effective in December.
SHS grad Jesse Gossett was named top young entrepreneur by BusinessWeek.
Youth from Camano Lutheran and Our Saviour’s Lutheran were to give out chocolates during trick-or-treating, to promote Fair Trade practices.
The new librarian at the Stanwood branch library was Jill Campbell.
Team Nelson and Gilmore of SHS won the Western Conference 4A North Boys’ Tennis Championships.
The Masonic Center on Market Street opened its doors to parents and kids for cookies, punch and candy during trick-or-treating activities.
SHS Band Booster Club was holding signups, as were the ski and snowboard programs.
