March 30, 1922
Stanwood started work on creating a new business block. The concrete foundation was being poured for buildings and their sidewalks. A hardware store was set to become the first business to occupy the new block.
March 31, 1932
The Florence Oil & Gas Co. resumed drilling 4-inch-diameter holes in the Florence area, south of Stanwood, believing massive quantities of commercial-grade oil sitting a few hundred feet underground, according to the Stanwood News.
April 2, 1942
Snohomish County health officials warned residents about an uptick in rabid dogs, urging people to get their dogs vaccinated before the summer season when people typically took their pets with them when traveling. Officials were hoping to avoid a rabies outbreak that occurred two years earlier.
April 3, 1952
Camano Island’s oldest hostelry — Camano Lodge — reopened under new ownership for the season. The grand building in the Camano City area of west Camano offers sweeping views of Saratoga Passage and Whidbey Island. The lodge was famous for “frequent smorgasbords,” according to the Twin City News.
April 5, 1962
Volunteers were sought to help clear a parcel of land recently acquired by the Stanwood Community Fair that would go on to become the site of the fair. Volunteers were asked to bring shovels, brush hooks and other gear to assist in the removal of trees and brush from the site.
April 5, 1972
Work began on creating the 14-acre Church Creek Park in Stanwood. Crews started clearing land even though the city had yet to complete the final plan for the park, which was awaiting input from the Snohomish County Planning Department.
April 14, 1982
Island County Commissioners toured the Island County Jail ahead of a planned $3 million expansion that would double the capacity from 25 to 50. The commissioners also surveyed recent changes, such as requiring bright orange jumpsuits, canary-yellow walls and pink painted corridors — changes thought to calm those in the jail, according to the Stanwood Camano News.
April 8, 1992
Washington State Department of Transportation officials unveiled plans for Highways 530 and 532 at a community forum, saying that they don’t expect traffic lights any time soon. Concerned citizens were asking for turn lanes and traffic lights, but officials said the traffic volumes don’t warrant them at that time.
April 9, 2002
A developer proposed building three four-story, condominium buildings in the Village neighborhood of Stanwood. The complex would feature 120 units, ranging from 1,000-square-feet to 1,600-square-feet and costing between $140,000 and $240,000.
April 3, 2012
A group of local architects, funded by a grant, worked to create a sustainable design for the future of Stanwood. They planned to present a plan to the public by summer that would “guide our future.”
