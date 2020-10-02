EARLY HISTORY
Charles Yngve, second mayor of East Stanwood, was born in 1890 at Cedarhome. He later had the Depot Service Station garage, with its East Stanwood Busy Corner sign, for 40 years. The café and service station burned in 1997.
In 1910, the Hans Myron family moved to Camano Island with their 12 children. One daughter, Sarah, married Martin Leque and lived to be 102 years old. For many of those years, she lived between Stanwood and Camano Island on Leque Island — former tide flats that had been diked in the 1880s to create farmland.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
E.O. Swanson of Silvana had a truck and milk route in the area.
Florence farmers found that sugar beet tops, which were similar to red beet tops, were better than corn fodder for cattle.
The Pacific Highway was built, bypassing Stanwood east of the depot. “Two remaining sections of these early brick roads still add character and a unique sense of place to the growing community” according to a Stanwood Area Historical Society newsletter.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
Stanwood schools closed Oct. 1 for the opening of hunting season. Game warden Chet Leamer told the Twin City News at the time that "there has been very little violation of the game laws this fall, although many are getting anxious. The middle-aged hunter is a wonderful man to deal with. … It is the unattached young fellow who is the most frequent violator."
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Clyde Tolin, Stanwood city clerk, received $25-a-month salary but the mayor and city council were unpaid. Town Marshall Frank Obenhofer was paid $100 a month; city attorney, William Bailey, $100 a year; police judge Nels Olson, $5 a month. The city financial report showed a cash balance of over $2,000 and all bills were paid.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
A new fire protection system was installed after the old water tower was torn down, and outlets of water were provided through 28 hydrants. Before, there were only two hydrants, one at the fire station and one at the Blinker Light Corner (northwest corner of Bank of America).
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
A citizens committee reported that the school buildings were adequate but would be too small in three years. The schools "will be absolutely incapable of accommodating the enrollment three years from now," the Stanwood News reported. Enrollment in 1960 was up 65 students from a year before. The committee recommended a levy to pay for more classroom space "to relieve the school population explosion."
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
A self-serve, coin-operated gas station was approved by the town council — a first for the area.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Almost 2,000 people were served at the annual Karlene Anderson memorial pancake breakfast held in Stanwood Middle School. The event raised $4,700 to help local patients connected with the Northwest Kidney Foundation get medical care.
About 1,000 Stanwood phone users with a 629 prefix were switched to the new automatic number identification. The system replaced the previous procedure for calling long distance phone numbers that involved first talking to a live operator that would connect the two lines and bill the caller.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Fire officials were investigating a string of suspicious blazes on Camano Island. Fire marshal Dan Cuccia said they suspect arson in five of the blazes, which were started with a flare and destroyed three unoccupied barns.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
A rare armed robbery took place at Bob’s Market and Deli at Highway 532 and 102nd Ave. Checkout clerk Mike Rispoll told the Stanwood Camano News that a man put a six-pack of beer on the counter and asked for a pack of cigarettes. Rispoll turned his back to reach for them and when he turned back around, a pistol was pointed at his face.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Gary Platt, executive director of business and operations for the Stanwood-Camano School District, delivered bad news to school board directors regarding budget woes from the state. Platt said that “another $3.1 million needed to be cut from the school district budget.”
