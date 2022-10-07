Oct. 5, 1922

Bullets whizzed in an epic shootout between rum-runners and federal agents just after dusk in the waters off Stanwood. A 50-foot boat called Dragon was attempting to sneak up the south entrance of the Stillaguamish River when federal agents, who had been hiding for hours, opened fire, according to The Stanwood News. “Every inch of cargo space was taken by booze” valued at $15,000, the newspaper reported. Agents wounded the pilot, and the boat ran aground. The liquor, mostly Canadian whiskey, was a suspected part of a regular route between Stanwood and Canada.

