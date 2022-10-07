Bullets whizzed in an epic shootout between rum-runners and federal agents just after dusk in the waters off Stanwood. A 50-foot boat called Dragon was attempting to sneak up the south entrance of the Stillaguamish River when federal agents, who had been hiding for hours, opened fire, according to The Stanwood News. “Every inch of cargo space was taken by booze” valued at $15,000, the newspaper reported. Agents wounded the pilot, and the boat ran aground. The liquor, mostly Canadian whiskey, was a suspected part of a regular route between Stanwood and Canada.
Oct. 6, 1932
A coal mine opened near Lake McMurray to tap “a treasury of mineral wealth.” A tunnel dug deep into the hills is bringing out coal daily, The Twin City News reported. The 3-foot wide vein of coal was thought to extend for miles.
Oct. 8, 1942
A black bear was raiding peoples’ personal beehives in the Freeborn area. Though a trap was set, the bruin proved too strong for it and pulled itself loose, the newspaper reported.
Oct. 2, 1952
Dr. Dorothy Anderson held an open house for her new fire-proof medical building in Stanwood. The building was made with pumice stone, concrete and glass on Irvine Street, featuring an X-ray room, an ambulance bay and 13 patient rooms.
Oct. 4, 1962
Miss Gyro — Stanwood’s only practicing racehorse — spent the season racing at LongAcres track in Renton. The mare won twice in six races earning $2,500. The Bartoks, Miss Gyro’s owners, turned down a $40,000 offer for Miss Gyro’s half-brother, Eddie’s Alibhai.
Oct. 4, 1972
Five people were arrested after they hijacked a Greyhound bus in Seattle and forced the bus off the road in Stanwood to take passengers’ valuables at gunpoint. The suspects, who attempted to shoot the bus tires out but missed, then fled in a getaway car and were arrested later in Portland.
Oct. 6, 1982
A historic building at Josephine Sunset Home was torn down. The building was opened in September 1908 and attracted 1,500 onlookers for the dedication. The teardown was to make room for future development.
Oct. 7, 1992
Camano Lutheran was working to create a public playfield that would be able to host soccer, baseball and volleyball events. The play area would be built near a covered barbecue area.
Oct. 8, 2002
Stanwood started the process of creating a visitor center to build at the Interstate 5 exit to Highway 532 in hopes of luring more traffic from the freeway and 8 miles into town. The single-wide mobile home style unit could be up and running within three weeks, officials said.
Oct. 9, 2012
Stanwood-Camano School District enrollment dropped by about 200 students during the tail end of the Great Recession, prompting discussions on how to plug holes in the budget. Meanwhile, Camano Island Fire & Rescue trimmed $1 million from its budget as the economic downturn hit the organization's finances.
