Early history
Stanwood hosted baseball games — starting before 1900 — at its field near today's intersection of Highway 532 and 104th Drive NW stands. In March 1912, the Marysville Globe newspaper said that city restarted a team after a two-year hiatus to compete with, among others, the Stanwood city team that has "fizzled out." But the Stanwood Tidings newspaper responded: "Never once has a Stanwood player considered joining a small amateur team such as Marysville (but) usually carries and much prefer(s) the faster company of the Stanwood team."
March 1912
W.H. Conners took a five-year lease on the new Folly Theater, built by George Ketchum on his property at the corner of Market and Main streets in Stanwood. The new theater was "well-lighted and ventilated, modern in every way and has a handsome, painted curtain," according to the Stanwood Tidings.
March 23, 1922
Seattle resident Dominic Cavelero bought a 1,500-acre logged area on the east side of Camano Island with plans to start a berry colony that would house 200 families. Cavelero’s group would sell people 20-acre tracts, build them a house and plant a berry patch in return for them harvesting the berries.
March 24, 1932
Stanwood announced it was holding a communitywide Easter service at sunrise at the Anderson estate in East Stanwood. The service was to begin exactly at sunrise — 5:56 a.m. — and “everybody in the community is not only invited, but they are urged to attend,” the Twin City News reported. About 450 — nearly the entire population of Stanwood at the time — attended, the newspaper reported a week later.
March 26, 1942
The Twin City News published a list of several dozen women who volunteered for the daytime watch in Stanwood to look for potential enemy aircraft. Each woman took an hourlong or longer shift from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or offered to substitute for others when needed.
March 27, 1952
Two bridges between Everett and Marysville, each costing about $2 million, were under construction and set to make Highway 99 a four-lane “super highway.” They would be the longest spans on the roadway outside of the crossing at the Columbia River.
March 29, 1962
Two large east Stanwood construction projects were underway. Work on an expansion at Josephine Sunset Home started, including single-story wings to the north that could house 45 residents. Crews were also working on an expansion wing at the East Stanwood Elementary School, which was overcrowded.
March 22, 1972
A development group proposed building Tatoosh, a 4,100-acre recreational and housing development near the Victoria area northeast of Stanwood. Developers envisioned the community population exceeding 20,000 by 1990 and described the community as “a summer playground and weekend haven” targeted toward “the sophisticated, affluent society.”
March 31, 1982
Work on the new Hatt Slough bridge over the south fork of the Stillaguamish River started with crews hauling in about 57,000 tons of fill dirt to build the approaches to either end of the bridge. However, the county was still hoping to secure about $10 million from state and federal sources to build the span.
April 1, 1992
Efforts to restart a community July 4 fireworks display, which hadn’t happened since the early 1980s, fell apart over safety and parking concerns. Organizers had planned to collect $150 each from willing donors to pay for a $5,000 fireworks show at the Stanwood High School stadium, but a previously planned construction project at the stadium derailed the endeavor because of the limited parking created by the work.
April 2, 2002
The Snohomish County Boundary Review Board rejected a proposed 330-acre annexation request in the Cedarhome area of Stanwood. The board said the request should have included an additional 90 acres, which would have left an “island” of county land inside city limits.
March 27, 2012
Penny Buse of Warm Beach received the Malstrom Award, which is given annually by the League of Snohomish County Heritage Organizations, for her book, “Stuck in the Mud — The History of Warm Beach Washington.”
