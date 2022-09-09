...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND
657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
Stanwood fielded a football team since the early part of the century. The 1908 team wore mismatched striped sweaters for a uniform and played games on O’Conner Field at the high school, then located where Stanwood Elementary now stands. O’Conner Field was named after then-coach Dr. J. J. O’Conner, who was the first athletic coach at Stanwood.
Sept. 7, 1922
Stanwood merchants banded together to host “Bargain Days,” featuring deals and sales at local shops. Items advertised included 10 cents off laundry, $1 watches, six razorblades for 25 cents, men's shoes for $3 and a spring bed mattress for $4.
Sept. 8, 1932
The G. and K. Berry Farm was employing 75 workers — the largest employer in the area at the time. They were busy picking blackberries on an 8-acre farm, receiving 18 cents per crate picked. The berries were shipped to Bulington to be canned.
Sept. 10, 1942
Two “scrap rallies” were held in Stanwood to support the war effort. State and national officials were asking everyone to donate junk, especially old metal, rubber and rags. Designated piles were established around the area. “Let’s see how big a pile we can build,” officials said.
Sept. 11, 1952
Camano Island men were charged with repeated game violations, prompting officials to increase fines for everyone. The men were caught “red-handed” killing deer during the closed season. In response, game supervisors increased the fine to $250. The men then violated it again. “Just why these men continue to violate the game laws is hard for the ordinary man to understand, especially with such heavy fines,” officials said.
Sept. 6, 1962
The week’s school lunch menus were published in each edition of the Stanwood News. During this week in 1962, students ate: goulash with buttered corn and pineapple; meat sandwiches with peaches and tossed salad; and clam chowder, plums and cherry cobbler.
Sept. 6, 1972
Local leaders were urging school officials to explore the idea of turning the old Lincoln High School gym into a community pool. Though the building was deemed unsafe by inspectors in 1968, some local leaders thought inspectors would OK the use for a pool if portions of the building were improved.
Sept. 8, 1982
Stanwood School Board approved building a new district administration office. The building cost $76,000 to build and furnish. It is still in use today.
Sept. 9, 1992
Stanwood Police were seeking the public’s help to solve two investigations. The first was a brazen armed robbery of Plaza Video where two men burst in with sawed-off shotguns and tied up the clerk before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash. The second was a series of attempted nighttime thefts of Arabian horses where the owners discovered evidence that people were attempting to lure and halter the horses.
Sept. 3, 2002
Local health experts warned that residents should prepare for the West Nile virus to reach the area. “It’s only a matter of time,” they said. Officials planned to meet to create a plan of action to combat the virus in the area. At the time, it was reported in 35 states but not yet Washington.
Sept. 4, 2012
The Nature Conservancy breached the dikes on the Port Susan Bay Preserve after 11 years of planning. The work allowed the tides to flow onto 150 acres south of Stanwood and beginning the work of creating estuary lands for fish.
