The Stanwood football team in 1908
The Stanwood football team in 1908 (top) and 1909 played on a field where Stanwood Elementary now stands. 

Early history

Stanwood fielded a football team since the early part of the century. The 1908 team wore mismatched striped sweaters for a uniform and played games on O’Conner Field at the high school, then located where Stanwood Elementary now stands. O’Conner Field was named after then-coach Dr. J. J. O’Conner, who was the first athletic coach at Stanwood.

Junk in 1942
A newspaper advertisement for junk rallies in Stanwood to support the war effort.

