Early History
K. Knudson, a jeweler in Stanwood, had an 1891 issue of the Stanwood Post, Vol. 1, Number 49, published by the Stevens Brothers who had long left the area by 1923. One of the features in that paper was on The Stanwood House, run by John Armstrong, and hailed as the oldest and best hotel in the city.
Jan. 13, 1911
Stanwood stores joined forces on a one-year agreement that businesses in town will all close by 6:30 p.m., writing in the Stanwood Tidings at the time that “the amount of business done after 6:30 p.m. o’clock in Stanwood is so small that to keep open after that hour is really a loss.”
Jan. 11, 1921
Depot Service Station had a Dodge Brothers five-passenger touring car ready for delivery.
Jan. 13, 1931
Police Judge Nels Olson told the Stanwood City Council that “behavior in the city has grown steadily better” since 1925, according to a story in The Twin City News. In 1930, there were only five arrests and $25 in fines, down from 21 arrests and $1,104 in fines in 1925.
Jan. 14, 1941
Stanley Wagness was elected president of the Stanwood Commercial Club, with the big issue being upgrading the Playground Highway that connected the mainland and Camano Island. The aging bridge was “considered unsafe for traffic, possessed as it is of more shakes and shimmies than a floor full of jitterbugs,” according to an article in The Twin City News.
Jan. 9, 1951
The Eagles Lodge and the Stanwood School District launched a local polio drive, raising money to fight the epidemic that peaked in 1950 with mostly children being afflicted.
Jan. 12, 1961
Camano Island residents were set to receive a new dial exchange system for their phone lines. Stanwood, with the West Coast’s last remaining manual exchange, was set to be converted to dial exchange in the summer.
Jan. 14, 1971
The first FHA approved subdivision in Stanwood was the replat of Lincoln Heights Division I, containing 20 lots, with plans for 100 more. The Stanwood News reported that many thought these would become “instant slums” and be made of inferior products.
Jan. 13, 1981
The old Lincoln School building was abandoned after the school district opened the new high school. Lincoln became home to a host of agencies and activities including the senior center, a preschool, Scouts, wrestlers and drama students. The new high school featured state-of-the-art vocational equipment, including a computer in the business class and new agriculture science tools.
Jan. 9, 1991
All of Camano Island finally had 911 emergency dialing service. Until then, people had to call 629-2222 to reach local emergency dispatch. If someone on Camano called 911 prior to this change, it was likely answered by Everett-area dispatchers. Local leaders installed a billboard at Terry’s Corner on Camano informing people of the change.
Jan. 16, 2001
Island County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested six men in an odd robbery and drug bust. The incident started when four men broke into a home in the Rocky Point neighborhood of Camano, bound the two residents with tape and beat them with their guns as they lay on the floor. The four men then began loading the residents’ 50 mature marijuana plants into a moving truck when deputies arrived and cornered the fleeing suspects against a steep embankment.
Jan. 11, 2011
An all-woman Board of Island County Commissioners would lead the county into the new year. The women made history as the first all-female board of commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.