June 8, 1922
In an attempt to regulate traffic, the Stanwood City Council voted to paint white stripes on the pavement to define parking areas. The stripes were parallel to the curb. The town marshal will be delegated to see that auto drivers observe them, the Stanwood News reported. The decision comes as “congestion at the corner of Main and Market streets was becoming a menace.”
June 9, 1932
Snohomish County leaders painted a gloomy economic picture during the county commissioner’s regular monthly meeting. With more and more people becoming unemployed during the Great Depression, commissioner Frank Conners told the Twin City News that he “will be glad when my term expires.” Conners said budget cuts will be coming. “Expenses will need to be cut to the bone.”
June 11, 1942
Stanwood city leaders hosted a presentation by two Snohomish County women to teach local housewives new cooking methods under the ongoing rationing efforts due to World War II. The women were to “demonstrate how to conserve, convert and cooperate in winning the war in the kitchen.” Tips included home canning, food preservation and use of sugar substitutes.
June 5, 1952
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started repairing flood damage along the Stillaguamish River that occurred over winter. The plan was to install rock riprap to stem farmland losses.
June 7, 1962
Vandals went across Camano Island destroying just about every sign along the road. Signs for local resorts, Realtors, island businesses and more were torn down and slashed by “unknown miscreants,” according to the Stanwood News.
June 7, 1972
About 140 students — one of the largest graduating classes ever — were at Stanwood High commencement in the gym. A reverend from Bellingham presented the formal address to scarlet-gowned seniors. Each senior girl carried a white rose.
June 9, 1982
The Stanwood City Council adopted an ordinance to annex the area around Thrifty Foods. The council then began meeting to see how best to incorporate the land into its downtown commercial district.
June 10, 1992
Stanwood High graduated 138 seniors at its commencement ceremony in the school’s gym. “It’s difficult to watch such quality leadership walk out the door, but good leaders are needed outside this school, too,” Principal Ten Jansen said.
June 11, 2002
Each evening since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Warm Beach resident Virginia Nastiuk lit a candle at the base of the flagpole at the Warm Beach fire station. Nastiuk — called the “Candle Lady” by local firefighters — said she would continue the ritual until recovery efforts were completed. “I do it to honor those who risk their lives every day so that others may live,” she told the Stanwood Camano News.
June 5, 2012
A black bear startled kids waiting for the school bus in the Lake Ketcham area north of Stanwood. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials set up traps and encouraged people to not leave food, pet food or bird seed out in the open.
