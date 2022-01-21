Jan. 19, 1912
The Stanwood Lumber Co. reported that during the previous year, it shipped out a record 202 train cars of lumber to places such as Mexico, Oklahoma and New England. The plant employed 40 men who earned a combined $25,000 in wages in 1911, according to the Stanwood Tidings.
Jan. 19, 1922
Temperatures dropped to 9 degrees in Stanwood, and “oldtimers were predicting one of the hardest snow storms in several years,” while the county game warden asked people to feed starving birds, the Stanwood News reported. Meanwhile, cars towed bobsledders throughout town. “It was great sport,” the newspaper proclaimed.
Jan. 21, 1932
A resort at Madrona Beach was upgraded by new owners to include 15 new cabins, complete with Flamo ranges, running water and electric lights. Two community kitchens and a boathouse that can accommodate 100 boats was also built. “The lagoon has been filled in, making an ideal landing place for both sea planes and land planes,” the Twin City News reported.
Jan. 15, 1942
About 6 inches of snow fell in Stanwood, ending a 12-year drought of snow falling in town, according to the Twin City News. With schools closed, students made their way to town where they built a large snow policeman under the one stoplight in town, “much to Chief Obenhofer’s amusement,” the newspaper reported.
Jan. 17, 1952
Ole Aye — a registered, prize-winning Ayrshire bull belonging to Garvik Olsen of Florence — died in a freak accident. He was killed by “the carelessness of a crane which arose from the Stillaguamish River and crashed into a high-tension power line running across the farm,” according to the Twin City News. The wire broke, and the bull stepped on the live line.
Jan. 18, 1962
Stanwood City Council sought the help of the Snohomish County Humane Society to help control the city’s growing stray dog problem. It was agreed that “the animals collected here would be picked up and taken to Everett where they would be held pending claim and payment of charges by owners. If unclaimed after a stipulated period, the animals could be placed with others or disposed of.”
Jan. 19, 1972
Warm Beach Community Church dedicated a new $66,000 sanctuary, which replaced the original 1909 building. The building was paid for and constructed by a combination of church members, volunteers and local contractors.
Jan. 20, 1982
Stanwood High School’s computer class was proving popular. Students used nine computers — six Commodore Pet 4016’s referred to as “fat forties,” a Commodore VIC and two RadioShack TRS-80s — to learn basic skills.
Jan. 15, 1992
The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration was considering designating the waters around Camano Island a “marine sanctuary,” which would allow the water to be part of a federal management plan to preserve the area. Most of the crowd at a public meeting scoffed at the idea.
Jan. 15, 2002
A public hearing took place about a proposal to annex 330 acres in the Cedarhome area into the Stanwood city limits. The proposal, which would open the door for housing developments, drew mixed reactions from the public.
Jan. 17, 2012
Stanwood Mayor Dianne White said during her State of the City address that the city was able to balance its budget without furloughs, which had been needed during previous years due to the recession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.